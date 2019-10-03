College football Week 6 picks: Iowa primed to upset Michigan

Week 6 of the college football season features plenty of compelling matchups, but which teams are poised for upsets? Here are this weekend’s picks and predictions:

Central Florida at Cincinnati: Central Florida 31-27

Central Florida gets a road win to show it is still the “Group of Five” favorite to earn a New Year’s Six bowl berth.

Iowa at Michigan: Iowa 24-20

The Hawkeyes know who they are, and the Wolverines are still figuring it out.

Auburn at Florida: Auburn 21-16

The Tigers have already won at Texas A&M. This is a tougher test, but they’ll pass.

Virginia Tech at Miami: Miami 28-18

This game once again fails to be the marquee event the ACC needs it to be.

Air Force at Navy: Navy 21-20

On a Saturday with few great games, keep an eye on this battle between service academies.

Baylor at Kansas State: Kansas State 24-17

Baylor takes its first loss of the season in a rowdy environment in Manhattan, Kan.

Northwestern at Nebraska: Nebraska 29-24

The Cornhuskers recover quickly from the Ohio State blowout loss.

Arizona at Colorado: Colorado 34-21

The Buffaloes are coming off a big win at Arizona State. They’ll take care of Arizona, too.

California at Oregon: Oregon 31-13

The Ducks will take full advantage of the injury to Cal quarterback Chase Garbers.

Oregon State at UCLA: Oregon State 34-31

Two desperate teams will play in front of nobody at the Rose Bowl. The Beavers have the offense.

Last week: 8-2. Season: 34-16.