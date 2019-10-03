Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

College football Week 6 picks: Iowa primed to upset Michigan

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 28.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 28.
(Getty Images)
By J. Brady McColloughStaff Writer 
Oct. 3, 2019
2:58 PM
Share

Week 6 of the college football season features plenty of compelling matchups, but which teams are poised for upsets? Here are this weekend’s picks and predictions:

Central Florida at Cincinnati: Central Florida 31-27

Central Florida gets a road win to show it is still the “Group of Five” favorite to earn a New Year’s Six bowl berth.

Iowa at Michigan: Iowa 24-20

Advertisement

The Hawkeyes know who they are, and the Wolverines are still figuring it out.

Auburn at Florida: Auburn 21-16

The Tigers have already won at Texas A&M. This is a tougher test, but they’ll pass.

Virginia Tech at Miami: Miami 28-18

Advertisement

This game once again fails to be the marquee event the ACC needs it to be.

UCLA Sports
UCLA is struggling on the football field and in recruiting
Chip Kelly
UCLA Sports
UCLA is struggling on the football field and in recruiting
UCLA could bring in a second consecutive recruiting class in football that doesn’t crack the top 35 nationally. The Bruins’ on-field issues are only part of the problem.

Air Force at Navy: Navy 21-20

On a Saturday with few great games, keep an eye on this battle between service academies.

Baylor at Kansas State: Kansas State 24-17

Baylor takes its first loss of the season in a rowdy environment in Manhattan, Kan.

Northwestern at Nebraska: Nebraska 29-24

The Cornhuskers recover quickly from the Ohio State blowout loss.

Arizona at Colorado: Colorado 34-21

Advertisement

The Buffaloes are coming off a big win at Arizona State. They’ll take care of Arizona, too.

California at Oregon: Oregon 31-13

The Ducks will take full advantage of the injury to Cal quarterback Chase Garbers.

Oregon State at UCLA: Oregon State 34-31

Two desperate teams will play in front of nobody at the Rose Bowl. The Beavers have the offense.

Last week: 8-2. Season: 34-16.

Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
J. Brady McCollough
Follow Us
J. Brady McCollough is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on national college football and basketball topics. Before joining the Times in May 2018, he was a projects reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and a 2017 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement