An idea for making self-driving cars safer: Reprogram humans

Google spinoff Waymo has promised to launch a self-driving taxi service, starting in Phoenix, Ariz., this year, and General Motors Co. has pledged to start a rival service — using a car without steering wheel or pedals — sometime in 2019. But it’s unclear if either will be capable of operating outside of designated areas or without a safety driver who can take over in an emergency. Meanwhile, other initiatives are losing steam. Elon Musk has shelved plans for an autonomous Tesla vehicle to drive across the United States. Uber has axed a self-driving truck program to focus on autonomous cars. Daimler Trucks, part of German automaker Daimler, now says commercial driverless trucks will take at least five years. Others, including Musk, had previously predicted such vehicles would be road-ready by 2020.