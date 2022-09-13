Advertisement
Styling myself

When the stylists and fashion artists of L.A. make themselves into the work.

FRIDAY, JULY 22, 2022 -- LEIMERT PARK Sika Dwimfo, master jeweler, GodFather of Leimert Park, community activist for Image magazine.

L.A. style is about institutional knowledge. Visit Sika to get your real education

Soak in the game from the 81-year-old Godfather of Leimert Park and you’ll learn why dressing is the highest expression of self.

Stylist Keyla Marquez photographed for Styling Myself Image Issue 11: Renovation

Architecture can help you understand how fashion works. Just ask this L.A. stylist

It’s the perfect time to renovate your style. Keyla Marquez can teach you how to flip it

Fashion stylist Danasia Sutton in Koreatown on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA

Revelatory looks begin with generous energy. Peep game from this L.A.-based stylist

Danasia Sutton — who has worked with Saweetie, Megan Thee Stallion, Kiersey Clemons and Ciara — knows the key to style is being a good listener.

Image issue 09 styling myself hero

He has the secret to a perfect L.A. spring look. Take care of what matters: socks

Marquise Miller has the secret to a perfect L.A. spring style.

Styling Myself collage image of Bryant Giles for Image Issue 07

What is winter style for an L.A. artist on his way to Art Basel? Hygge on a beach

Bryant Giles, who has been straddling the art and fashion worlds to great success, shares insight on his personal style, latest work and staying inspired.

Styling Myself Ade Samuel for Image Issue 08

It’s time vibrant colors held a place in your wardrobe. She can show you what’s good

The Nigerian New Yorker who calls L.A. home shares how heritage and home inform her approach to fashion.

VERNON, CA - OCTOBER 11: Stylist and menswear designer Courtney Mays at the Standard Issue clothing factory on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 in Vernon, CA.

Can comfortable fashion lead to more authentic style? Let this L.A. stylist show you

The menswear stylist known for her work with athletes and entertainers shares why looking good doesn’t ever have to mean abandoning personal comfort and authenticity.

collage image of 4 different styled looks on designer Rhuigi Villaseñor

A new American dream is on the horizon. This streetwear visionary sees a Rhude future

Rhuigi Villaseñor is shaking up the fashion world with a style that is reinventing luxury

Styling Myself Kenneth Nicholson hero for Image issue 4

Menswear’s inner life is still unknown. One L.A. designer sees a more fluid future

From his downtown Los Angeles studio, Kenneth Nicholson shares how a rich inner life can inform fall and spring outerwear.

Hollywood stylist Monica Rose is changing the look of L.A. cool, one lewk at a time

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 16: Portrait of Aimee Song in the Arts District on Friday, April 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. In this look: Set: Song Of Style Shoes: Song Of Style (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Let the blogger-turned-designer behind Song of Style show you how DTLA does levels

ls-ig-styling-myself-web-only Style Myself column with Autumn Adeigbo (on the left)in her studio in West Hollywood on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. In this look: Shoes roger vivier Jacket - autumn Choker - jennifer fisher Bag - ysl Earring - ashley Williams Glasses - Gucci Rings and large chain necklace - designers own Scrunchie - autumn Jeans - margiela (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times) (on the right) Autumn wears bucket hat by Nike, jacket by Tory Sport and sunglasses by Velvet Canyon. (Mariah Tauger/ Los Angeles Times)

She dresses Amanda Gorman and Kerry Washington. Here’s how Autumn Adeigbo styles herself

For her new life in L.A., Autumn Adeigbo’s wardrobe includes luxury goods, secondhand finds and her own designs.

