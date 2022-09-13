Your L.A. event guide
A running tab of the hottest pop-up, drops, releases and events in L.A. every month.
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From a drag opera by San Cha at REDCAT, to Nike and Jacquemus’ new “It” shoe.
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Don’t miss new shops from CH24, Mother, Reese Cooper, Leset, Sézane and more.
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A curated monthly social calendar, featuring new Guizio, Agolde and Lang stores in L.A.
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From a new Paloma Wool flagship to a portrait exhibition, here’s where you need to be in July.
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Where to go and what to wear in June: The Art Parade, Frama at Canyon Coffee, the latest Givenchy bag
June’s Drip Index includes Catherine Opie’s new show at Regen Projects, a new collaboration between Ann Demeulemeester and H. Lorenzo, Louis Vuitton’s new city guide and more.
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A curated monthly social calendar, featuring F1 X Louis Vuitton, Harmony Holiday and a Gucci exclusive.
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What’s new in the world of art, fashion and beauty this month.
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Here’s what’s new in the world of art, fashion and beauty in March.
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Arts and culture writer Evan Nicole Brown shares her guide to the best exhibitions and club nights in town this week.
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From Wolfgang Tillmans to Chanel, here’s what’s new in the world of art, fashion and beauty this month
Your definitive guide to a stylish January includes a fresh Jacquemus X Nike collab, a new perfume that transports you to a club in 1980s London, and more.
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Here’s what’s happening in fashion and art this month — in L.A. and beyond.
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There are so many reasons to pop out with your kin this month. Let these art and fashion drops be your guide
From a Paul Mpagi Sepuya show to a Pomellato boutique opening, a guide to art and style in L.A. this month.
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From a drag opera by San Cha at REDCAT, to Nike and Jacquemus’ new “It” shoe.
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The biggest art exhibitions. The best fashion and beauty drops. Here’s how you ring in a new season in L.A.
Our guide for everything important happening, dropping and opening this fall — from Made in L.A., Louis Vuitton’s La Beauté and Glenjamn’s new photo book.
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From bag drops to flip-flops, embrace August with these exhibitions, openings and releases.
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Things to do in art and fashion in L.A. this July, from the new Boucheron boutique to a queer photography show at the Getty.
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From Noah Davis at the Hammer Museum to the Gentle Monster x Bratz L.A. pop-up, here are 14 events to add to your calendar.
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May is giving jasmine scents and conversation pits. Here are 11 L.A. happenings in art, fashion and fragrance
From Scent Fair L.A. to Jacquemus’ newest boutique, May’s offerings will give you the necessary refresh.
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Our monthly event listing for things to do in L.A., from Skims’ first West Coast store to a quinceañera party.
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This month brings new drops from Bottega Veneta and Weekend Max Mara, the opening of the Corita Art Center and more.
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It’s the sun in the middle of L.A. art week’s solar system. Here are our favorite exhibitions and events happening at Frieze and beyond.
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From Louis Vuitton’s latest drop to Janna Ireland’s takeover at the Hollyhock House, this list has you covered.
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From Doug Aitken’s “Lightscape” to D.S. & Durga’s new store in Silver Lake, this list will keep you merrily busy.
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Looking for things to do this month? Check out L.A. Fashion Week, a pop-up of Japanese ceramics, and more.
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From a new Birkenstock X Union collab to American Artist at LACMA, we’ve got your October calendar covered.
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Here’s a menu of happenings this month, from the NorBlack NorWhite pop-up to the new Bottega Veneta store.
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From the new Givenchy store on Rodeo Drive to new swag from the Compton Cowboys, this list got you covered.
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From Gucci’s new eau de parfum to Hunz G’s pop-up in WeHo and a new Born X Raised collab, this list has you covered for the L.A. heat.
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From the Yves Saint Laurent exhibition to the new Toteme store on Melrose, we’re headed for a stylish (and busy) summer.
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It’s time for May and all of its offerings. From Michael Kors Collection’s return to Beverly Hills to Mickalene Thomas at the Broad, here’s what to do this month.
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From Tyler, the Creator’s LV capsule collection to Ed Ruscha at LACMA, there’s plenty to choose from this month.
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From Burberry and Dior pop-ups to a new concept store by Tory Burch and Humberto Leon, here’s your to-do list.
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From Louis Vuitton’s pop-up in WeHo to Ozzie Juarez’s stunning show at Charlie James Gallery, the Drip Index can help you tap in properly in 2024.
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From Slauson Saturdays powered by Supervsn to Betye Saar at the Huntington, the Drip Index can keep you fashionable this season.
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Loewe’s latest drop. Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Dodger Stadium. Exhibitions by Mario Ayala and Hugh Hayden. Here’s what to do this month.
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From LAFW to Patrisse Cullors’ exhibit at the Fowler Museum to Saint Laurent’s new store, the Drip Index knows what you need this fall.
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If you need help filling out your September calendar, our curated list of fashion events, parties, pop-ups and launches will get you right.
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From Givenchy landing on Rodeo to the reopening of CAAM, the Drip Index can be the hot drink to your already blistering days with no shade in the city.
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From D.S. & Durga’s opening to Hermès’ new exhibition to Freak City’s first runway show, the Drip Index can help you paint the city in all the right ways.
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From Supervsn’s new flagship to Dior at the Beverly Hills Hotel, there’s plenty of happenings to cut and paste from the Drip Index into your mobile organizer of choice.
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From Salomon x Sandy Lian’s latest kicks to a new Bottega Veneta film, the Drip Index knows what you need this month.
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From Marni X No Vacancy Inn’s latest collab to Ryan Preciado’s first solo exhibition at Matthew Brown Gallery, the Drip Index can get you active this spring.
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From the upcoming Yayoi Kusama X Louis Vuitton collab to the Hammer Museum expansion, there’s more than enough to fill your March calendars — even after the atmospheric river apocalypse is over.
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From Art Basel Miami to the latest happenings — Loewe, Apt. 4B, Celine, Nike — in L.A., the Drip Index can help you properly fill out your calendar to close out the year.
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From Palm Angels’ boutique to the new Ferragamo capsule collection to the buzziest wine bar opening in Santa Monica, the Drip Index can add some heat to your schedule
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From the Ralph Lauren runway show to fashion week to Didion at the Hammer, the Drip Index can make your schedule hit.
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From the L.A. designers taking over NYFW to the buzziest shows in town, the Drip Index got you covered.
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It’s time for your schedule to channel something real. The Drip Index got you covered.
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The Drip Index is here to bring some freshness to your day books in May, June.
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Let the Drip Index get you into Los Angeles traffic for all the right reasons.
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Pop-ups. Merch drops. Events. The Drip Index has your curated list of the city’s best happenings in culture and fashion.
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Looking for the best things to do in L.A. this winter? Here are the best popups, drops and events happening now
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December is here. Celebrate with this month’s hottest pop-ups, drops and events.
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November in L.A. is just getting started. Don’t miss these 12 pop-ups, merch drops, events.
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The Drip Index is here to fill those fall planners with the best L.A. has to offer
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L.A. things to do in September and October, from pop-ups to shows.
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What are the best events going on in L.A. in August? Check out our list for ideas.
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A fun list of the best things to do in L.A. in May, June and July.
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Check out these events, pop-ups and drops in Los Angeles — and thank us later.