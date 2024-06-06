Higher Education

Below, you’ll find detailed descriptions of college and graduate-level programs that serve the Southern California business community. From the top MBA programs to regional film schools offering advanced tech and modern methodology, the next step in your career begins here.
Arizona State University
The Sidney Poitier New American Film School is a testament to the indomitable spirit of Sidney Poitier himself.
Belmont University
Belmont University’s film program, housed within the acclaimed Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business, provides a comprehensive, hands-on education in motion picture production.
Biola University
Biola’s Snyder School of Cinema & Media Arts has been named a top film school by industry publications.
Mount Saint Mary’s University Los Angeles
When you choose a Film, Media and Communication degree program at Mount Saint Mary’s University, you’re stepping into a world no other institution can match.