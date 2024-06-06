Advertisement

Higher Education

Below, you’ll find detailed descriptions of college and graduate-level programs that serve the Southern California business community. From the top MBA programs to regional film schools offering advanced tech and modern methodology, the next step in your career begins here.

LAW SCHOOL INSIDER

MBA INSIDER 2025

2024 Film and Media Schools Guide

    Arizona State University

    The Sidney Poitier New American Film School is a testament to the indomitable spirit of Sidney Poitier himself.

    Belmont University

    Belmont University’s film program, housed within the acclaimed Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business, provides a comprehensive, hands-on education in motion picture production.

    Biola University

    Biola’s Snyder School of Cinema & Media Arts has been named a top film school by industry publications.

    Mount Saint Mary’s University Los Angeles

    When you choose a Film, Media and Communication degree program at Mount Saint Mary’s University, you’re stepping into a world no other institution can match.

