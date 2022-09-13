Advertisement
Image

Trend analysis

Essays, criticism and style analysis that make the fashion trends of L.A. make sense on their own terms.

Crew jacket for Image.

Streaming services are where movies go to die. But we will always have the crew merch

When films lose their appeal with the public, turn into cult objects or get killed by giants like Warner Bros. Discovery, what is left of the work? Jackets given out at wrap parties.

Is it possible that, maybe, we misjudged Uggs the whole time?

The early 2000s saw celebutantes like Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton rocking their Uggs to Starbucks runs and lunches. Now, the ‘can’t be bothered’ boot is back.

Artwork created for a essay on slippers for Image magazine.

Adidas slides are the world’s most uncomfortable sandals that refuse to die

On the pleasure and pain of the spiky footbed Adilettes.

Trend Analysis: Dodger hat for Issue 06 of the Image magazine.

How the Dodgers hat became the universal symbol of L.A. love

The Dodgers’ hat is bigger than baseball. The interlocking L-A is iconic, and to see it on someone’s head is to feel an instant kinship.

Image magazine, issue 04, Trend Analysis on skinny jeans.

A specter is haunting the gentrifiers of Highland Park — the specter of skinny jeans

What constitutes the perfect fit? The residents of Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Eagle Rock and other neighborhoods that make up Northeast L.A. seem to have decided once and for all: the skinny jean.

Trend/My Go-to: Jamilah Lemieux's bra. prop styling by Cody Rogers.

Toppling the myth of the motherly aesthetic by going topless in L.A.

My go-to L.A. fashion: going topless in my “hot girl” bra

Illustration for Trend Analysis: Dad hats for the Image magazine, issue 03.

L.A.’s dad hat obsession is the city’s biggest experiment in being totally washed

L.A. fashion trend analysis: Why everyone wears dad hats

No one really needs a $5,000 water bottle. Why is it Runyon’s most mandatory accessory?

L.A. fashion trend analysis: designer water bottles

For the Image magazine, issue 001

Are the beret wearers of Silver Lake and Echo Park here for revolution or croissants?

This story is part of our issue on Remembrance, a time-traveling journey through the L.A. experience — past, present and future.

