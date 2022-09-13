Trend analysis
Essays, criticism and style analysis that make the fashion trends of L.A. make sense on their own terms.
When films lose their appeal with the public, turn into cult objects or get killed by giants like Warner Bros. Discovery, what is left of the work? Jackets given out at wrap parties.
The early 2000s saw celebutantes like Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton rocking their Uggs to Starbucks runs and lunches. Now, the ‘can’t be bothered’ boot is back.
On the pleasure and pain of the spiky footbed Adilettes.
The Dodgers’ hat is bigger than baseball. The interlocking L-A is iconic, and to see it on someone’s head is to feel an instant kinship.
What constitutes the perfect fit? The residents of Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Eagle Rock and other neighborhoods that make up Northeast L.A. seem to have decided once and for all: the skinny jean.
My go-to L.A. fashion: going topless in my “hot girl” bra
L.A. fashion trend analysis: Why everyone wears dad hats
L.A. fashion trend analysis: designer water bottles
This story is part of our issue on Remembrance, a time-traveling journey through the L.A. experience — past, present and future.