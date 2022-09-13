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Art & Culture

Photographer and artist Catherine Opie and her portrait chairs.

Photo essays, criticism and reported profiles.

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Image provided by Gabi Abrao. For Image, Issue 46, Pleasure.

‘I’d like to be the type of person who finds great pleasure in her own inevitable death’

Poet Gabi Abrão on the meanings of pleasure.

Patrons at Bar Seco in Silver Lake on September 18, 2026 for Image Magazine's October 2026 Pleasure issue. (Nichelle Dailey / For The Times)

The strange, underrated intimacy of L.A. sidewalks

In L.A., a sidewalk can be sexy, random and at times too exclusive — but temptation to linger remains.

An intimate dinner hosted by Image Magazine was held at Good Arthur on Chung King Road in Chinatown on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, in celebration of its annual Image Makers issue. In partnership with Nike L.A. and Wonderwerk wine. (James Michael Juarez / For The Times)

Inside the 2026 Image Makers dinner: all energy and heat on Chung King Road

On a candlelit Wednesday evening in Chinatown, the 2026 Image Makers gathered around an open-air table to celebrate each other.

Micaiah Carter photographs his family in Los Angeles on July 25, 2026 for Image Magazine.

Utopia is not a place but a people. Micaiah Carter photographs what it looks like

Carter, one of the most in-demand photographers of his generation, shares a more personal body of work.

Guadalupe Rosales wears Max Mara suit, Rick Owens sunglasses, Margiela shoes and Vitaly jewelry, for Image Magazine.

Guadalupe Rosales’ memoir is a family album, a house party and an altar

With “East of the River: A Memoir of Los Angeles Girlhood,” Rosales has written a coming-of-age story fit for the big screen.

Sage Elsesser photographed around Mid-City Los Angeles on July 26, 2026 for Image Magazine's September 2026 Image Makers issue. (Sam Muller / For The Times)

The past and present lives of musician-skater Sage Elsesser, a.k.a Navy Blue

The Mid-City native is one of the most revered rapper-producers of the contemporary hip-hop underground.

Becky G photographed in Los Angeles on July 16, 2026 for Image Magazine's September 2026 Image Makers issue. (Gizelle Hernandez / For The Times)

Becky G expands her block in new album ‘Baraja Bendita’

The artist is ushering in a more creatively liberating moment, one that she’s worked diligently toward since she was a teen.

Shelley Holcomb's ultimate art guide for Image Magazine's September 2026 issue. Shelley Holcomb self-portrait on Chung King Road, Chinatown. Styled by Jocelyn Corona (@zjcorona) wearing Barbara Sanchez-Kane, Sentimiento and Veintiocho. (Shelley Holcomb / For The Times)

Your guide to the places that make L.A.’s art scene

Shelley Holcomb of Curate LA shares her personalized guide to studios, galleries and stylish bars around the city.

Dancers of the Los Angeles Ballet rehearsing in their studio for Image Magazine's August 2026 issue

At rehearsal with Los Angeles Ballet, dancers perfect their roles — and themselves

As the company prepares for its Hollywood Bowl debut, rehearsal offers an intimate portrait of the artists behind the performance.

Artist Anthony Pittman in Compton on June 30, 2026 with the first mural of his "Los Angelitos" series for Image Magazine's August 2026 issue. Jennelle Fong / For The Times.

The sacred figures he never saw: The artist painting Black angels across L.A. and the world

The first mural in Anthony Pittman’s “Los Angelitos” project, outside Patria Coffee Roasters, is a twist on an early painting of California from 1832.

Writer Hugh Ryan on a runway; a look from Thierry Mugler Spring/Summer 1990.

The ’90s transformed queer life. Hugh Ryan looks back with humor, heartbreak and clarity

Michelle Tea interviews Ryan about his rollicking, raw and revelatory memoir “My Bad.”

Stephanie Shih, "梅國 (Still life with chamoy and Dirty T Tamarindo)," 2025/2026. Archival pigment print on wood panel, varnish, glue, acrylic, frame. 38.25×48.25×3.75.

Lost in LACMA’s new galleries, a serene still life serves as a compass

Stephanie Shih staged a rainbow of plants, flowers, fruits and a single real butterfly within the gallery itself and documented them over the course of two weeks late last year.

Image June 2026 Zinzi Clemmons excerpt

The California dream is a lie. It’s still my home

From Los Angeles to Sacramento, Zinzi Clemmons wrestles with Didion’s narrative of California against her own.

Image June 2026 MOCA Gala

Art and Hollywood convened in Little Tokyo for the MOCA Gala

The annual event honored artists Kara Walker, Paul McCarthy and MOCA trustee Eugenio López Alonso as “legends.”

Image May 2026 Betye Saar

Ahead of her 100th birthday, we’re still learning new things about Betye Saar

A new show at Roberts Projects lets us in on a different but equally foundational branch of Saar’s story: her costume design work.

Image May 2026 High Performance

We re-created radical covers from High Performance, the L.A. magazine made for and by artists

Together with the Performance Art Museum, six artists staged their covers in honor of the magazine, which ran from 1978 to 1997.

Image April 2026 Sayre Gomez

L.A.’s unofficial Statue of Liberty is a Fashion Nova billboard off the 10 Freeway

For artist Sayre Gomez, the city is defined by its anti-landmarks.

Image April 2026 LACMA Opie Curators

Catherine Opie marks the opening of the new LACMA building with seven portraits

The photographs, taken in a deep blue-glazed interior gallery designed by Peter Zumthor, were inspired by Irving Penn’s famous “corner portraits.”

Image April 2026 Lauren Halsey

In a new monument for South-Central, Lauren Halsey cements her loved ones as landmarks

“sister dreamer” shows that architecture only becomes truly meaningful when people see a space for themselves there.

Image April 2026 Felema Ye

This blue, curvy Baldwin Hills house is Black postmodernism in motion

The spiral staircase that winds you through the home, left and right, mimics the feeling of descending these same hills.

Image April 2026 Sophie Calle "In Memory of Frank Gehry's Flowers" 2014

My fake but real exchange with the artist Sophie Calle

From her friendship with Frank Gehry to her burial plot in Bolinas, the French artist reveals a surprising California story.

Customers Sonam Tsering (L) and Trinley Tsering (R) browsing magazines at Beverly Hills Magazine Stand.

‘A slow indulgence.’ L.A. newsstands are no longer regular; they’re remarkable

Once a morning tradition, newsstands have become rare gems we stumble upon to remind us about the power of connection.

Image March 2026 Outro Kyna Payawal

Remember the art of window displays? This one will keep you lingering in a vibrant L.A. picnic scene

For her window display at the new Toast store in West Hollywood, artist Kyna Payawal was inspired by the outdoor gathering cultures of L.A. and “the idea of having a shared blanket.”

Image March 2026 Kahlil Joseph

Coming off his transcendent first feature film, Kahlil Joseph looks back and forward

The artist has a private magic to which you have to earn access, and you earn it by resonating with the untapped nerve centers of Black culture that animate this city, and even then you might be denied.

Image February 2026; Steven Arnold "Cocktails in Heaven" exhibition at Del Vaz Projects.

L.A. summons the spirit of glam-surrealist artist Steven Arnold

Del Vaz Projects and Frieze hosted a party that recreated Arnold’s otherworldly home, once likened to Andy Warhol’s Factory.

Illustration of jazz greats and the history in L.A.

There’s a jazz renaissance happening in Los Angeles. Why now?

The desire for a new jazz age is a wish for a new national identity as glamorous and unassailable as old Hollywood.

Collage of images for the Year in Review 2025, Most Read Stories of Image Magazine.

A year in review: Image magazine’s most read stories

This year, our most popular stories tapped into some of the wonderful specifics that make up L.A. life.

Image December 2025 Loose Party

Between beats: L.A. nightlife seen in its most tender moments

Christopher Behroozian’s photographs serve as quiet records, proofs of relationships, moments of care and traces of presence.

collage of Selena polaroids

‘This does not have Hollywood glitter on it.’ On making a Selena documentary only the archive could tell

Over the course of several years, filmmaker Isabel Castro worked closely with the Quintanillas to reassemble a family history.

Image December 2025 Banda Bars

‘This feels like home.’ A fashionably late night out to the Pico Rivera Sports Arena

The arena is a cultural landmark for L.A.’s Mexican community, hosting decades of concerts, rodeos and celebrations — and for the Vallejo family, dancing there is tradition. We follow them as they get ready for a show.

Cecilia wears Comme des Garcons dress from the Ruby.

Steam, soak, repeat. Bathing in L.A. is an art — just ask these spa devotees

Leonard Koren began documenting L.A. bathing culture back in 1976 with Wet magazine, which featured contributions from David Lynch, Debbie Harry and Ed Ruscha.

Jerk dancing throughout various neighborhoods of Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.

An oral history on jerkin’, one of the most influential art movements to come out of L.A.

Jerkin’ was what happened when you used asphalt as your dance floor and your hometown as your playground, proving the city is a place of alchemy.

Image December 2025 Egyptian Lover

The Egyptian Lover has always been that guy

The legendary DJ and artist looks back on the decades it takes to truly build a world — while existing totally in the present.

Image December 2025 Wendy

Wendy L’Belle-Tividad, the fairy-like psychic catching L.A. by storm

With a list of clients that includes both A-list celebrities and struggling artists, L’Belle-Tividad has blown up.

Image December 2025 Vaginal Davis

The punk artist Vaginal Davis looks back on her L.A. roots — and her inevitable break from the city

On the heels of her biggest exhibition yet, Davis reflects on her beginnings and being “taken for granted when you live in the same city that you were born in.”

Image November 2025 Bill Whitten

Beyond MJ’s white glove: Bill Whitten’s forgotten contributions to music and fashion history

The designer behind costumes for Michael Jackson and Earth, Wind and Fire created some of the most enduring images of the 20th century.

Image November 2025 GYOPO

The found family making history out of a K-town strip mall

An oral history of how Gyopo, the arts and culture organization in L.A., came to be.

Linda, Valerie, Georgette and Hoza

‘Georgette’s parents’: A portrait of an artist family

A married couple lived next to their best friend for years. Now they’re raising a daughter together.

Image August 2025 Sudan Archives

Meet the new Sudan Archives. She is transcendent and disarmingly authentic

Basking in a post-breakup glow, Sudan has recorded an album that sounds as carefree and earnest as the new way of life she’s cultivating.

Image August 2025 Princess Gollum

Behind shades and a moniker, Princess Gollum bridges the gap between her two selves

A decade ago, L.A.-based artist Josephine Lee took on the moniker Princess Gollum. The online alias helps the model push her looks to the extreme, while keeping her grounded in her everyday life.

A portrait of Kohshin Finley.

‘Let me hold you for a second.’ Kohshin Finley’s altars to L.A. artists

If you are making art in L.A. or paying attention to who is making art in L.A., these are faces you’ll recognize.

Image November 2025 Authors

‘It helped to feel like you’re not alone.’ The five friends who wrote their books together at Little Dom’s

For years, Jade Chang, Angela Flournoy, Aja Gabel, Jean Chen Ho and Xuan Juliana Wang met for regular work sessions at the cozy Italian American restaurant on Hillhurst Avenue in Los Feliz.

Image October 2025 Party

L.A.’s most creative celebrated art, fashion and each other at Archival Revival

The party thrown in celebration of Image Magazine’s September issue, Image Makers, and Issue 14 of Ursula, Hauser & Wirth’s magazine, brought out the city’s vibrancy.

Image October 2025 Center for California Literature

Despite what people think, L.A. is home to many writers. And now they have a center to call their own

The Center for California Literature is Christopher Soto’s hopeful initiative for connecting writers across Los Angeles, a city that can feel like shaky literary ground.

Image October 2025 Trokas Duras. Thalia Gochez / For The Times.

In “Trokas Duras,” an L.A. jornalero’s truck is a vessel for beauty, joy and survival

The stars of the film, which was made in collaboration with the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, celebrate their on-screen debut.

Image October 2025 Leilah Weinraub

With “The Kids,” Leilah Weinraub creates performances for the future

With her work showing at Made in L.A. this year and a play running this month at the New Theater Hollywood called “The Kids,” artist Leilah Weinraub sits down with Fariha Róisín to discuss her vision.

Image October 2025 Myriam Gurba POPPY STATE excerpt

Myriam Gurba unearths the story of the California poppy and restores its magic

An excerpt from Gurba’s new book, “Poppy State.”

Image October 2025 Celeste Perkins

The L.A. baker making cakes with big personalities for big personalities

“I like things that are over the top,” says Celeste Perkins. “You can call it camp. You can call it tacky. I just think it’s fun.”

Image October 2025 DJ Waldie

More people need to love Los Angeles — however imperfect it may be. D.J. Waldie says it best

“If you don’t fall in love with a place, it doesn’t become real to you, and if it’s not real to you, then you can ignore it.”

Image September 2025 Image Makers Estevan Oriol

OG photographer Estevan Oriol has the receipts

At the Chateau Marmont, Oriol reflects on 30-plus years of photographing L.A. and beyond.

Image Septermber 2025 Image Makers Melody Barnett Palace Costume

Meet Melody Barnett of Palace Costume, Hollywood’s most fashionable archive

Palace covers over 125 years of style and the collection continues to grow. “I’m not stopping anytime soon,” says Barnett.

Image September 2025 Image Makers Storm & Marvin

In Puerto Rico with Bad Bunny’s stylists, who transformed the superstar into a fashion icon

Storm Pablo and Marvin Douglas Linares have found a formula that works — and it starts by telling Bad Bunny’s story.

Image September 2025 Image Makers Henry Taylor Handout

The artist who taught Henry Taylor to be fearless

A show at Hauser & Wirth, “Sometimes a straight line has to be crooked,” puts Henry Taylor’s work in the same room with the work of his mentor, California Modernist James Jarvaise.

Image September 2025 Image Makers Fran Tamse

Luchita Hurtado set out to make her own maternity clothes. She ended up crafting her outfits for the rest of her life

Before settling into art, Hurtado got her start with clothes. She dressed in a uniform of her own creation.

Image August 2025 Zoolander Cinespia

Cinespia’s ‘Zoolander’ screening gave fashion, drama, camp — and Ben Stiller

Celebrating the iconic fashion film with a screening at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, ‘Zoolander’ fans dressed the part

Image August 2025 Speaker Freaker

Speaker freaker: Transcend time on the dance floor

Emerging from the warehouse fog in full vintage designer.

Image August 2025 Outro Paul Chan

An L.A. Craftsman home channels ‘In the Mood for Love’ and the art of the everyday

“I almost see the role of an architect as a kind of director: behind the scenes, setting up the sets and allowing life to unfold within these spaces.”

Image August 2025 Takako Yamaguchi

A morning with Takako Yamaguchi, the L.A. artist we should’ve already known

At 72, the artist is having her first institutional show at MOCA, and she’s having the most fun she’s ever had.

Image July 2025 Substack Spa Reading

Oh, you weren’t at the 200-person literary reading inside of a pool at the Korean Spa?

Substack’s sold-out literary reading, “A Night of Desire,” had a dress code for both readers and attendees: bathing suits.

Image June 2025 Ebony Beach Club Juneteenth. Cerys Davies / Los Angeles Times

We spent 8 hours at Ebony Beach Club’s ‘Juneteenth on the Pier’

This year, for the first time, the beach club took over the Santa Monica Pier. Here’s everything that went down.

Arthur Jafa and Harmony Holiday for Image. (James Michael Juarez / For The Times)

Arthur Jafa shifts into another realm

With two upcoming shows, one at Gladstone Gallery and another at 52 Walker, Jafa reflects on what it means to get a big break as an artist.

Los Angeles, CA - May 20: Artist Awol Erizku poses for a portrait at Sean Kelly gallery, where the artist has an exhibition on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

‘Look at what our expansiveness can afford us.’ Awol Erizku on a universal language for the African diaspora

‘I’m more interested in the things that they can’t tap into, the things that they can’t steal.’

Image May 2025 Diego Cardoso

Diego Cardoso is painting L.A. as it really moves, one street at a time

Cardoso worked for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for 30 years, affording him a special perspective of the city’s architectural fabric.

Image May 2025 Spiritual Centers; Self-Realization Fellowship Hollywood Temple

A city built by seekers: A journey into L.A.’s spiritual architecture

It would be too easy and too inaccurate to write these places off as strange anomalies — one-off quirks in a city filled with so many quirks. They are part of L.A.’s history.

Los Angeles, CA - March 25: Visual artist Zoe Blue M. in her studio with her recent paintings of women at spas on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

At the Japanese bathhouse, the lens comes off and ‘everything feels more beautiful’

Zoé Blue M. on her paintings of women at bathhouses and how caring for her body has become a part of her practice as an artist.

Image May 2025 Floss Dental handouts

Dental offices don’t need to be sterile holding pens. This Beverly Hills project is plush, pink and magical

In the circular office designed by Charlap Hyman & Herrero, each and every room is a unique experience.

Image May 2025 Hockney

My father photographed David Hockney and his mother in the ‘80s. It’s an image I haven’t stopped thinking about

The image Lester Sloan took of Hockney has become a hall of mirrors, an entrance into the very notion of what a mother means. What it means to lose her.

a collage featuring different photos of artist and musician Alice Coltrane

By deifying Alice Coltrane, we’re missing out on the actual idiosyncratic person she was

When I speak with Michelle Coltrane, I learn things about her mother, like how she rebuked the cult of fame and celebrity but never abandoned legacy — her husband’s, the creators or her own.

LACMA “Imagining Black Diasporas.” From left to right: Arielle Bobb-Willis; Martine Syms; Awol Erizku; Melanie Cervantes; Widline Cadet; Helina Metaferia; Chioma Ebinama; Kambui Olujimi; Edgar Arceneaux; Samuel de Saboia; Patrice Cullors; Sandra Brewster; Michael Queenland; Tariku Shiferaw; Tami Outterbridge, representing her late father, John Outterbridge.

This momentous LACMA exhibition called for a group portrait — to the tune of Roberta Flack

Artists in “Imagining Black Diasporas” gathered for a special photograph, which will live on in the archives.

Image April 2025 Design.Space

A shopping experience bringing rare design, art and fashion — with a little bit of intimidation

Design.Space felt like being in the fanciest department store in an upscale mall 30 years ago.

Image Magazine March 2025 Dating Photography & Styling Tumi Adeleye Production Monkeymind Productions Models Ashwell Boyd, Janell Williams Hair Julienne Moore Makeup Laura Dudley Lighting assistant Qurissy Styling assistant Cymone Martin

Curiosity at its peak: An ode to the first date, and finally opening one’s heart bare

At Soho Warehouse, two lovers wear their hearts on their sleeves.

Image Magazine March 2025 Grief Gorgeous by Fox Maxy. Photographed by Devyn Galindo For The Times.

Grief doesn’t end or stop. But there’s a comfort in that

People always say, “Time heals everything.” But does grief ever really go away?

Victoria Chang Art

“Is it possible to write down how we feel without betraying our feelings?” Victoria Chang asks

In her poem “Play, 1966,” from her forthcoming collection “With My Back to the World,” Chang observes the effects of depression like a painting on a wall.

Image Magazine March 2025 Paz de la Huerta photographed by Sebastian Acero. Paz wears her own Dolce&Gabbana dress, stylist's own vintage Louboutin shoes.

These images, that light. In Hollywood with Paz de la Huerta

Through fashion, hair and makeup, De la Huerta directs herself into three viable paths her life could’ve taken, including the ghost of Marilyn Monroe.

Los Angeles, CA - February 12: Visual artist Charles Gaines at his new exhibition at Hauser & Wirth in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The artist Charles Gaines, his beauty and poignance

The poignance of Gaines’ practice lies in his ability to form entirely new, generative structures — a mindset with profound implications beyond art-making.

Image February 2025 Esperanza Spalding and Milton Nascimento Grammy party at 2220 Arts.

Throwing a celebration for Esperanza Spalding and Milton Nascimento was an unequivocal yes. It was the joyous event of the Grammy weekend

Thundercat and Herbie Hancock joined the stage, as we gathered to remember what was and what we’ll rebuild.

“Her world is like no other world that I can imagine. It’s like stepping into a different world, a world of peace, freedom and love, good energy and motion. It just makes you want to do so much more.”

‘It’s this act of love.’ The village behind Lauren Halsey’s community center

We reached out to the people in Halsey’s universe who have seen her through the process of creating the Summaeverythang Community Center and are helping make it happen.

Nicole Miller story / Image December 2024 issue

It’s the end of celebrity as we know it. Will we shift to healthier role models?

Narratives around fame are dated. Harmony Holiday and Nicole Miller propose alternatives.

Skater and videographer story for Image magazine December 2024 issue.

It’s a support system. The concrete trust between pro skaters and their videographers

A Sunday afternoon in L.A. with Na-Kel Smith, Junior Gutierrez, Davonte Jolly, Lee Spielman and Atiba Jefferson.

Asia White for Image Nov. 2024.

Foodie, bougie and opinionated: Meet Suppa Club’s Asia White

White launched Suppa Club in 2022, a recurring dinner party that highlights local BIPOC private chefs and different restaurants.

Bathrooms for IMAGE Oct. 2024

Six beautiful bathrooms around L.A., six versions of luxury

From a “Blade Runner”-inspired aesthetic to a classic Art Deco tile, the designs of these bathrooms inspire ease and escape.

American Fever — Beauty Pageant for Image Issue 29

A tender re-creation of K-town beauty pageants in 1980s and ’90s L.A.

Photographer Emanuel Hahn puts his lens on a part of Koreatown history that has not been widely archived or shared.

The six Katseye members pose together.

Behind the scenes with K-pop group Katseye and their L.A. fashion fairy godfather Humberto Leon

Over two days and seven shoots, we followed the members of Katseye, a rising K-pop group and the focus of a new Netflix documentary.

For Image's story "Mi Familia/Bev Hills"

They’re fronting, they’re flexing, they’re bonding. Celebrating an immigrant family photo tradition

Image’s fashion director at large Keyla Marquez and photographer Thalía Gochez go to Beverly Hills to re-create their family photographs.

For an Image story on Ed Ruscha.

Ed Ruscha shares his most cherished object, and another side of himself

The source of what gives the artist “emotional progress, emotional propulsion.”

Hula Hoop Girl Huntington Beach 2017

Photographing the kids has always been ‘interesting and tragic and weird and awkward and just fun’ for Ed Templeton

The pro skateboarder and photographer shares three photos from his archive and reflects on decades of photographing youth culture.

From left to right: Spike Lee, Joanna Hogg (cover), Wong Kar-Wai, Euzhan Palcy

Movie directors, the lowkey icons of style

“How Directors Dress,” a new book from A24, digs deeply into the phenomenon of the director as moodboard inspo.

Artist Patty Chang, photographed for Image.

Being in L.A. can make you environmentally anxious. Patty Chang decided ‘to do something about it’

“I think about how catastrophic thinking can be generative, how to not keep it in the loop, but to bring it out into something else,” says Chang.

Photos for Image story on Anh Phoong and LA billboards.

Meet Anh Phoong, L.A.’s latest billboard celebrity, serving looks with Humberto Leon

If her name doesn’t immediately ring a bell, it will when it’s said in a sentence: “Something wrong? Call Anh Phoong.”

For Image "waiting in lines" story.

In L.A., sometimes waiting in line is the whole event

In L.A., lines wield a transcendent power to reveal who we are, our desire to be seen and what we’re willing to do for them.

LOS ANGELES - MAY 3, 2024: Jay 305 for Image. (Jheyda McGarrell / For The Times)

For L.A. rapper Jay 305, smelling good is sanctity and Scent Bar is the church

Jay’s latest EP, called “Don’t Wait Until I Die,” takes a page from the deep, oily, enveloping scents that have become his signature.

photo collage of figures from Hulu's black twitter documentary arranged with social media icons

The free jazz ensemble known as Black Twitter, and how it became the subject of a new docuseries

“Black Twitter: A People’s History” traces the path that Black Twitter took in becoming an arbiter of cultural shifts time and again.

Los Angeles, CA - April 04: Artist Bailey Hikawa poses for a portrait in her studio on Thursday, April 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Your toilet seat doesn’t have to look boring. Bailey Hikawa’s designing ones with pizza slices and pearl necklaces

There’s something really beautiful that happens when people see a designed object in a space where they don’t expect it, like toilet seats.

Photographer and artist Catherine Opie and her portrait chairs.

Catherine Opie wants to tell you about her sexy ‘big-bottom girl chair’

The L.A.-based photographer and artist tells us the story behind her rare Danish designer chair and why chairs “are everything.”

Terrace Martin for IMAGE Issue 24

Terrace Martin is just trying to paint Crenshaw’s circle of love back into the world

“I’m all about making little Black kids feel good about life. I want to give them something to look forward to, something to dream for, something they can get involved in, grow with and become.”

Daniel Gibson feature for Image.

‘Something more dream-like’: These butterflies tell an unexpected story about migration

From a young age, I knew that people were crossing the border from Mexico through my little factory town I grew up in, Plaster City, Calif. I’d see them go into the night, not knowing how they would get through the harsh desert.

Los Angeles, CA - February 13: Artist Erick Medel holds one of his textile art pieces on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

An ode to the flower sellers of L.A.’s Flower District

Erick Medel reimagines the still life in this piece made from denim — the same material that his father, a gardener, wears to protect himself from roses.

The Jeffrey Deitch group show, "At the Edge of the Sun," for the 03/24 print issue of Image Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / For the Times)

Being in community is a choice. And these L.A. artists keep picking each other

For the last decade, a community of artists have been in an evolving dialogue about what it means to make work in L.A. right now.

Bjork (Spike Jonze)

These never-before-seen photos of Björk at Chateau Marmont are giving otherworldly glee

Many of the 1995 photos, which fashion designer Humberto Leon discovered in Spike Jonze’s archive, have never been seen.

Glenjamn for Image. (Glenjamn)

Call it the Glenjamn effect. The photographer has been taking us inside L.A. parties for 20 years

These photos are a delicious slice into Glen Han’s late night experiences, from LeBron James cheesing with Tyler, the Creator at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show to Bella Hadid goofing off.

Mia Carucci for Image magazine. Photographed on Wednesday, January 17, 2023.

Mia Carucci’s sonic collage of heaven and Earth

The L.A. artist taps into the ways in which God shows up, and how to honor that in real time.

Suga Free for Image magazine, March 2023.

The (un)holy gospel of Suga Free

After half a century of hard living and hustle, the flamboyant storyteller from Pomona is learning to live with regrets and find peace.

LOS ANGELES - JULY 22, 2023: Singer songwriter Miguel at the La Brea Tar Pits for Image.

Say goodbye to the old Miguel

Having experienced the most spiritual growth of his life in the last year, the songbird from San Pedro is finally ready to fully share himself — and his first album in six years — with the world.

Fashion designer Peter Lai in their loft. Photography for Image magazine made on July 19, 2022.

Among the beauty objects of L.A. fashion icon Peter Lai

In a space where everything — even the bed he sleeps in — is inspiration, the 71-year-old Chinese designer feels free to finally play for his own pleasure.

Sarah Jakes Roberts is photographed for Image magazine on June 13, 2022.

Sarah Jakes Roberts is remaking the image of the modern Christian pastor

The old mentalities about what it means to be a woman of faith are dying. Walk into ONE in L.A. and you’ll see what shattering stereotypes looks like.

Angela Manuel Davis

This motivational guru might be the most influential, nonfamous person in L.A.

Angela Manuel-Davis’ cycling classes are the church on wheels that everyone — from Jay-Z and Beyoncé to Busy Philipps and Ciara — needs.

Icon-ography: Sergio Mendes for the Image magazine, issue 3.

If you take all the world’s emotions and put them into one sound, it’s Sérgio Mendes

How Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes made his mark on L.A.

Trend analysis: circular couches for Image digital September 2022; Setu Choudhary/For The Times

We need curves to take the edge off. In praise of the circular sofa

Anyone can buy a secondhand L-shaped sectional on Facebook Marketplace, but snagging a curved couch involves more capital, effort and taste.

JOSHUA TREE, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20, 2021: "Toilet Bowl Sculpture, 1996", at the Noah Purifoy Outdoor Desert Art Museum. (Photo by Philip Cheung)

Artist Noah Purifoy saw value in the discarded. What if L.A. didn’t throw people away?

The artist who imagined a future without L.A. homelessness

IMAGE Skate X Fashion by Sam Muller and Keyla Marquez

The L.A. playground is where skaters give shape to the divine

The schoolyard is where artists on wheels come together to make work and support each other. It’s a physical testament to the communal ethos of the city’s art scene.

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