Art & Culture
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Photo essays, criticism and reported profiles.
Poet Gabi Abrão on the meanings of pleasure.
In L.A., a sidewalk can be sexy, random and at times too exclusive — but temptation to linger remains.
On a candlelit Wednesday evening in Chinatown, the 2026 Image Makers gathered around an open-air table to celebrate each other.
Carter, one of the most in-demand photographers of his generation, shares a more personal body of work.
With “East of the River: A Memoir of Los Angeles Girlhood,” Rosales has written a coming-of-age story fit for the big screen.
The Mid-City native is one of the most revered rapper-producers of the contemporary hip-hop underground.
The artist is ushering in a more creatively liberating moment, one that she’s worked diligently toward since she was a teen.
Shelley Holcomb of Curate LA shares her personalized guide to studios, galleries and stylish bars around the city.
As the company prepares for its Hollywood Bowl debut, rehearsal offers an intimate portrait of the artists behind the performance.
The first mural in Anthony Pittman’s “Los Angelitos” project, outside Patria Coffee Roasters, is a twist on an early painting of California from 1832.
Michelle Tea interviews Ryan about his rollicking, raw and revelatory memoir “My Bad.”
Stephanie Shih staged a rainbow of plants, flowers, fruits and a single real butterfly within the gallery itself and documented them over the course of two weeks late last year.
From Los Angeles to Sacramento, Zinzi Clemmons wrestles with Didion’s narrative of California against her own.
The annual event honored artists Kara Walker, Paul McCarthy and MOCA trustee Eugenio López Alonso as “legends.”
A new show at Roberts Projects lets us in on a different but equally foundational branch of Saar’s story: her costume design work.
Together with the Performance Art Museum, six artists staged their covers in honor of the magazine, which ran from 1978 to 1997.
For artist Sayre Gomez, the city is defined by its anti-landmarks.
The photographs, taken in a deep blue-glazed interior gallery designed by Peter Zumthor, were inspired by Irving Penn’s famous “corner portraits.”
“sister dreamer” shows that architecture only becomes truly meaningful when people see a space for themselves there.
The spiral staircase that winds you through the home, left and right, mimics the feeling of descending these same hills.
From her friendship with Frank Gehry to her burial plot in Bolinas, the French artist reveals a surprising California story.
Once a morning tradition, newsstands have become rare gems we stumble upon to remind us about the power of connection.
Remember the art of window displays? This one will keep you lingering in a vibrant L.A. picnic scene
For her window display at the new Toast store in West Hollywood, artist Kyna Payawal was inspired by the outdoor gathering cultures of L.A. and “the idea of having a shared blanket.”
The artist has a private magic to which you have to earn access, and you earn it by resonating with the untapped nerve centers of Black culture that animate this city, and even then you might be denied.
Del Vaz Projects and Frieze hosted a party that recreated Arnold’s otherworldly home, once likened to Andy Warhol’s Factory.
The desire for a new jazz age is a wish for a new national identity as glamorous and unassailable as old Hollywood.
This year, our most popular stories tapped into some of the wonderful specifics that make up L.A. life.
Christopher Behroozian’s photographs serve as quiet records, proofs of relationships, moments of care and traces of presence.
‘This does not have Hollywood glitter on it.’ On making a Selena documentary only the archive could tell
Over the course of several years, filmmaker Isabel Castro worked closely with the Quintanillas to reassemble a family history.
The arena is a cultural landmark for L.A.’s Mexican community, hosting decades of concerts, rodeos and celebrations — and for the Vallejo family, dancing there is tradition. We follow them as they get ready for a show.
Leonard Koren began documenting L.A. bathing culture back in 1976 with Wet magazine, which featured contributions from David Lynch, Debbie Harry and Ed Ruscha.
Jerkin’ was what happened when you used asphalt as your dance floor and your hometown as your playground, proving the city is a place of alchemy.
The legendary DJ and artist looks back on the decades it takes to truly build a world — while existing totally in the present.
With a list of clients that includes both A-list celebrities and struggling artists, L’Belle-Tividad has blown up.
On the heels of her biggest exhibition yet, Davis reflects on her beginnings and being “taken for granted when you live in the same city that you were born in.”
The designer behind costumes for Michael Jackson and Earth, Wind and Fire created some of the most enduring images of the 20th century.
An oral history of how Gyopo, the arts and culture organization in L.A., came to be.
A married couple lived next to their best friend for years. Now they’re raising a daughter together.
Basking in a post-breakup glow, Sudan has recorded an album that sounds as carefree and earnest as the new way of life she’s cultivating.
A decade ago, L.A.-based artist Josephine Lee took on the moniker Princess Gollum. The online alias helps the model push her looks to the extreme, while keeping her grounded in her everyday life.
If you are making art in L.A. or paying attention to who is making art in L.A., these are faces you’ll recognize.
‘It helped to feel like you’re not alone.’ The five friends who wrote their books together at Little Dom’s
For years, Jade Chang, Angela Flournoy, Aja Gabel, Jean Chen Ho and Xuan Juliana Wang met for regular work sessions at the cozy Italian American restaurant on Hillhurst Avenue in Los Feliz.
The party thrown in celebration of Image Magazine’s September issue, Image Makers, and Issue 14 of Ursula, Hauser & Wirth’s magazine, brought out the city’s vibrancy.
Despite what people think, L.A. is home to many writers. And now they have a center to call their own
The Center for California Literature is Christopher Soto’s hopeful initiative for connecting writers across Los Angeles, a city that can feel like shaky literary ground.
The stars of the film, which was made in collaboration with the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, celebrate their on-screen debut.
With her work showing at Made in L.A. this year and a play running this month at the New Theater Hollywood called “The Kids,” artist Leilah Weinraub sits down with Fariha Róisín to discuss her vision.
An excerpt from Gurba’s new book, “Poppy State.”
“I like things that are over the top,” says Celeste Perkins. “You can call it camp. You can call it tacky. I just think it’s fun.”
“If you don’t fall in love with a place, it doesn’t become real to you, and if it’s not real to you, then you can ignore it.”
At the Chateau Marmont, Oriol reflects on 30-plus years of photographing L.A. and beyond.
Palace covers over 125 years of style and the collection continues to grow. “I’m not stopping anytime soon,” says Barnett.
Storm Pablo and Marvin Douglas Linares have found a formula that works — and it starts by telling Bad Bunny’s story.
A show at Hauser & Wirth, “Sometimes a straight line has to be crooked,” puts Henry Taylor’s work in the same room with the work of his mentor, California Modernist James Jarvaise.
Luchita Hurtado set out to make her own maternity clothes. She ended up crafting her outfits for the rest of her life
Before settling into art, Hurtado got her start with clothes. She dressed in a uniform of her own creation.
Celebrating the iconic fashion film with a screening at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, ‘Zoolander’ fans dressed the part
Emerging from the warehouse fog in full vintage designer.
“I almost see the role of an architect as a kind of director: behind the scenes, setting up the sets and allowing life to unfold within these spaces.”
At 72, the artist is having her first institutional show at MOCA, and she’s having the most fun she’s ever had.
Substack’s sold-out literary reading, “A Night of Desire,” had a dress code for both readers and attendees: bathing suits.
This year, for the first time, the beach club took over the Santa Monica Pier. Here’s everything that went down.
With two upcoming shows, one at Gladstone Gallery and another at 52 Walker, Jafa reflects on what it means to get a big break as an artist.
‘Look at what our expansiveness can afford us.’ Awol Erizku on a universal language for the African diaspora
‘I’m more interested in the things that they can’t tap into, the things that they can’t steal.’
Cardoso worked for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for 30 years, affording him a special perspective of the city’s architectural fabric.
It would be too easy and too inaccurate to write these places off as strange anomalies — one-off quirks in a city filled with so many quirks. They are part of L.A.’s history.
Zoé Blue M. on her paintings of women at bathhouses and how caring for her body has become a part of her practice as an artist.
Dental offices don’t need to be sterile holding pens. This Beverly Hills project is plush, pink and magical
In the circular office designed by Charlap Hyman & Herrero, each and every room is a unique experience.
My father photographed David Hockney and his mother in the ‘80s. It’s an image I haven’t stopped thinking about
The image Lester Sloan took of Hockney has become a hall of mirrors, an entrance into the very notion of what a mother means. What it means to lose her.
When I speak with Michelle Coltrane, I learn things about her mother, like how she rebuked the cult of fame and celebrity but never abandoned legacy — her husband’s, the creators or her own.
Artists in “Imagining Black Diasporas” gathered for a special photograph, which will live on in the archives.
Design.Space felt like being in the fanciest department store in an upscale mall 30 years ago.
At Soho Warehouse, two lovers wear their hearts on their sleeves.
People always say, “Time heals everything.” But does grief ever really go away?
In her poem “Play, 1966,” from her forthcoming collection “With My Back to the World,” Chang observes the effects of depression like a painting on a wall.
Through fashion, hair and makeup, De la Huerta directs herself into three viable paths her life could’ve taken, including the ghost of Marilyn Monroe.
The poignance of Gaines’ practice lies in his ability to form entirely new, generative structures — a mindset with profound implications beyond art-making.
Throwing a celebration for Esperanza Spalding and Milton Nascimento was an unequivocal yes. It was the joyous event of the Grammy weekend
Thundercat and Herbie Hancock joined the stage, as we gathered to remember what was and what we’ll rebuild.
We reached out to the people in Halsey’s universe who have seen her through the process of creating the Summaeverythang Community Center and are helping make it happen.
Narratives around fame are dated. Harmony Holiday and Nicole Miller propose alternatives.
A Sunday afternoon in L.A. with Na-Kel Smith, Junior Gutierrez, Davonte Jolly, Lee Spielman and Atiba Jefferson.
White launched Suppa Club in 2022, a recurring dinner party that highlights local BIPOC private chefs and different restaurants.
From a “Blade Runner”-inspired aesthetic to a classic Art Deco tile, the designs of these bathrooms inspire ease and escape.
Photographer Emanuel Hahn puts his lens on a part of Koreatown history that has not been widely archived or shared.
Over two days and seven shoots, we followed the members of Katseye, a rising K-pop group and the focus of a new Netflix documentary.
Image’s fashion director at large Keyla Marquez and photographer Thalía Gochez go to Beverly Hills to re-create their family photographs.
The source of what gives the artist “emotional progress, emotional propulsion.”
Photographing the kids has always been ‘interesting and tragic and weird and awkward and just fun’ for Ed Templeton
The pro skateboarder and photographer shares three photos from his archive and reflects on decades of photographing youth culture.
“How Directors Dress,” a new book from A24, digs deeply into the phenomenon of the director as moodboard inspo.
“I think about how catastrophic thinking can be generative, how to not keep it in the loop, but to bring it out into something else,” says Chang.
If her name doesn’t immediately ring a bell, it will when it’s said in a sentence: “Something wrong? Call Anh Phoong.”
In L.A., lines wield a transcendent power to reveal who we are, our desire to be seen and what we’re willing to do for them.
Jay’s latest EP, called “Don’t Wait Until I Die,” takes a page from the deep, oily, enveloping scents that have become his signature.
“Black Twitter: A People’s History” traces the path that Black Twitter took in becoming an arbiter of cultural shifts time and again.
Your toilet seat doesn’t have to look boring. Bailey Hikawa’s designing ones with pizza slices and pearl necklaces
There’s something really beautiful that happens when people see a designed object in a space where they don’t expect it, like toilet seats.
The L.A.-based photographer and artist tells us the story behind her rare Danish designer chair and why chairs “are everything.”
“I’m all about making little Black kids feel good about life. I want to give them something to look forward to, something to dream for, something they can get involved in, grow with and become.”
From a young age, I knew that people were crossing the border from Mexico through my little factory town I grew up in, Plaster City, Calif. I’d see them go into the night, not knowing how they would get through the harsh desert.
Erick Medel reimagines the still life in this piece made from denim — the same material that his father, a gardener, wears to protect himself from roses.
For the last decade, a community of artists have been in an evolving dialogue about what it means to make work in L.A. right now.
Many of the 1995 photos, which fashion designer Humberto Leon discovered in Spike Jonze’s archive, have never been seen.
These photos are a delicious slice into Glen Han’s late night experiences, from LeBron James cheesing with Tyler, the Creator at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show to Bella Hadid goofing off.
The L.A. artist taps into the ways in which God shows up, and how to honor that in real time.
After half a century of hard living and hustle, the flamboyant storyteller from Pomona is learning to live with regrets and find peace.
Having experienced the most spiritual growth of his life in the last year, the songbird from San Pedro is finally ready to fully share himself — and his first album in six years — with the world.
In a space where everything — even the bed he sleeps in — is inspiration, the 71-year-old Chinese designer feels free to finally play for his own pleasure.
The old mentalities about what it means to be a woman of faith are dying. Walk into ONE in L.A. and you’ll see what shattering stereotypes looks like.
Angela Manuel-Davis’ cycling classes are the church on wheels that everyone — from Jay-Z and Beyoncé to Busy Philipps and Ciara — needs.
How Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes made his mark on L.A.
Anyone can buy a secondhand L-shaped sectional on Facebook Marketplace, but snagging a curved couch involves more capital, effort and taste.
The artist who imagined a future without L.A. homelessness
The schoolyard is where artists on wheels come together to make work and support each other. It’s a physical testament to the communal ethos of the city’s art scene.