HEALTH & LIFE SCIENCE
Women’s Health App Market Projected to Surge to $8 Billion by 2030
Dec. 15, 2024
Trusaic Introduces Technology Partnership with UKG
Dec. 2, 2024
Beverly Hills-based Nordicus Partners Corp. To Acquire Bio-Convert ApS for $60.6M
Nov. 21, 2024
Alhambra-based Astrana Health Inc. To Acquire Prospect Medical Systems
Nov. 15, 2024
Ad-Tech Medical Instrument Corporation Acquired by Nihon Kohden
Nov. 13, 2024
Knobbe Martens Advises Paragonix Technologies in Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Getinge
Nov. 3, 2024
Hoag Names New Foundation President Amid Major Expansion in Orange County
Nov. 3, 2024
Edwards Lifesciences Completes Sale of Critical Care
Nov. 3, 2024
PharmaLogic Opens Radiopharmaceutical Production Facility in Los Angeles
Oct. 31, 2024
Valencia-based Bioness Inc. To Sell Its Advanced Rehabilitation Business to Accelmed Partners
Oct. 3, 2024
Navista to Acquire Corona del Mar-based Integrated Oncology Network
Sept. 26, 2024
City of Hope Receives $20-Million Gift from Philanthropists Norman and Melinda Payson to Fund Pancreatic Disease Breakthroughs
Sept. 26, 2024
Remedy Place Announces William Acevedo as Chief Operating Officer
Sept. 25, 2024
Stephenson Prize for Innovation in Pancreatic Cancer Research Launched with $150-Million Gift to City of Hope
Sept. 18, 2024
Laguna Hills-Based Summit Healthcare REIT Inc. Sells Skilled Nursing Facilities in San Bernardino County for $30 Million
Sept. 12, 2024
San Clemente-based CareTrust REIT Acquires Two Skilled Nursing Facilities
Sept. 5, 2024
Keck Medicine Pioneers New Technology to ‘lights Up’ Bacteria in Wounds for Better Infection Prevention
Sept. 4, 2024
The Fight for Drug Pricing Transparency
Aug. 25, 2024
New California Law Governs Protected Health Information
Aug. 25, 2024
City of Hope Orange County Appoints Alessio Pigazzi, M.D., Ph.D., as Executive Medical Director, Colorectal Surgery
Aug. 22, 2024
USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center to Open Radiation Oncology and Imaging Center in Newport Beach
Aug. 14, 2024
Platinum Equity Acquires ASP Global
Aug. 7, 2024
Edwards Lifesciences to Acquire Endotronix
Aug. 1, 2024
