Advertisement
Advertisement

HEALTH & LIFE SCIENCE
Senior woman, phone text and networking in a office with a smile and mobile planning for digital work. Person, female professional and happy from contact and social media scroll for business online.

Women’s Health App Market Projected to Surge to $8 Billion by 2030

B2B Industries

Trusaic Introduces Technology Partnership with UKG

B2B Industries

Beverly Hills-based Nordicus Partners Corp. To Acquire Bio-Convert ApS for $60.6M

B2B Industries

Alhambra-based Astrana Health Inc. To Acquire Prospect Medical Systems

B2B Industries

Ad-Tech Medical Instrument Corporation Acquired by Nihon Kohden

Advertisement
Advertisement