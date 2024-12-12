ORANGE COUNTY

Advertisement
News
Home Page
California
Election 2024
Housing & Homelessness
Politics
Science & Medicine
World & Nation
Business
Artificial Intelligence
Autos
Jobs, Labor & Workplace
Real Estate
Technology and the Internet
California
California Politics
Earthquakes
Education
Housing & Homelessness
L.A. Influential
L.A. Politics
Mental Health
Climate & Environment
Global Warming
Water & Drought
Entertainment & Arts
Arts
Books
Stand-Up Comedy
Hollywood Inc.
The Envelope (Awards)
Movies
Music
Television
Things to Do
De Los
En Español
Food
101 best restaurants in L.A.
Recipes
Image
Lifestyle
Health & Wellness
Home Design
L.A. Affairs
Plants
Travel & Experiences
Weekend
Things to Do in L.A.
Obituaries
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Op-Ed
Short Docs
Sports
Angels
Angel City FC
Chargers
Clippers
Dodgers
Ducks
Galaxy
High School Sports
Kings
Lakers
Olympics
USC
UCLA
Rams
Sparks
World & Nation
Immigration & the Border
Israel-Hamas
Mexico & the Americas
Ukraine
Times Everywhere
404 by L.A. Times
Facebook
Instagram
LA Times Today
Newsletters
Photography
Podcasts
Short Docs
TikTok
Threads
Video
YouTube
X (Twitter)
For Subscribers
eNewspaper
All Sections
_________________
LA Times Studios
Business
Homes
Travel
Weddings & Celebrations
Events
Crossword
Games
L.A. Times Store
Subscriptions
Manage Subscription
EZPAY
Delivery Issue
eNewspaper
Students & Educators
Subscribe
Subscriber Terms
Gift Subscription Terms
About Us
About Us
Archives
Company News
eNewspaper
For the Record
Got a Tip?
L.A. Times Careers
L.A. Times Store
L.A. Times Studios
News App: Apple IOS
News App: Google Play
Newsroom Directory
Public Affairs
Rights, Clearance & Permissions
Short Docs
Advertising
Place an Ad
Classifieds
Coupons
People on the Move
Find/Post Jobs
Local Ads Marketplace
Media Kit: Why the L.A. Times?
Hot Property Sections
Place an Open House
Sotheby’s International Realty
Special Supplements
Healthy Living
Philanthropy
Copyright © 2024, Los Angeles Times |
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
CA Notice of Collection
|
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Sections
Show Search
Search Query
Submit Search
Advertisement
LA TIMES STUDIOS
Learn more
LA Times Studios produced content. It does not involve the Los Angeles Times editorial staff.
ORANGE COUNTY
Home
Deals
Industries
Advisors
Events
Visionaries & Magazines
Lists
Videos
Nominate
Newsletter
Purchase Back Issues
More
Home
Deals
Industries
Advisors
Events
Visionaries & Magazines
Lists
Videos
Nominate
Newsletter
Purchase Back Issues
Irvine-based Mobix Labs Inc. to Acquire Spacecraft Components Corp.
Dec. 12, 2024
Anaheim-Based Tea Production Business Changes Hands
Dec. 6, 2024
Gantry Expands Southern California Team and Loan Volume with Westcap Integration
Dec. 4, 2024
Irvine-based Lantronix Inc. To Acquire DSZ’s NetComm Wireless’ Enterprise Industrial IoT Solutions Portfolio
Nov. 21, 2024
Wood Investments Companies Names Michael A. Rich, CPA, as Tax Director
Nov. 21, 2024
Clay Lacy Aviation Breaks Ground on Orange County FBO, Largest Private Infrastructure Investment in John Wayne Airport History
Nov. 20, 2024
Ad-Tech Medical Instrument Corporation Acquired by Nihon Kohden
Nov. 13, 2024
Tustin-based Biotech Company Avid Bioservices Inc. To Go Private in $850M Deal
Nov. 8, 2024
Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach to Undergo Management Shift to Marriott International
Nov. 3, 2024
Orange County’s Fastest-Growing Public Companies Are Up 27%
Nov. 3, 2024
Ronald S. Rochon Appointed President of Cal State Fullerton
Nov. 3, 2024
Advertisement
Banking on Business: For Longtime Financier Jeffrey Redeker, Challenges Created a Unique Opportunity
Nov. 3, 2024
Knobbe Martens Advises Paragonix Technologies in Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Getinge
Nov. 3, 2024
Hoag Names New Foundation President Amid Major Expansion in Orange County
Nov. 3, 2024
Great Park Live is Orange County’s Next Major Concert Venue
Nov. 3, 2024
List – The 25 Fastest Growing Companies in Orange County
Nov. 3, 2024
Edwards Lifesciences Completes Sale of Critical Care
Nov. 3, 2024
First American Financial Appoints Deborah L. Wahl to Board
Nov. 3, 2024
JLM Real Estate Expands to Orange County
Nov. 3, 2024
SBDC-OC’s First Climate Tech Deal Rides a Wave Into the Future
Nov. 3, 2024
Related Bristol Project in Santa Ana Receives Unanimous Planning Approval
Nov. 3, 2024
Small Business Development Corporation of Orange County Logs Record Year
Nov. 3, 2024
UC Irvine Raises $343 Million in Record-Breaking Fiscal Year
Nov. 3, 2024
Load More
Advertisement