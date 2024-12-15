CONSUMER GOODS & RETAIL

Advertisement
Woman-Led Climate United Launches $250 Million Zero-Emission Truck Program at L.A. Ports
Dec. 15, 2024
Los Angeles-based Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of Flooring Business from H.B. Fuller Co.
Dec. 12, 2024
Is Mushroom Coffee the Next Big Thing?
Dec. 11, 2024
Helen of Troy LTD to add L.A.-Based Olive & June LLC to Portfolio of Brands
Dec. 6, 2024
Anaheim-Based Tea Production Business Changes Hands
Dec. 6, 2024
Faraday Future Names Dr. Lei Gu President of FX Global EV R&D Center
Dec. 5, 2024
L.A. Company Develops Tech that Allows Cars to “Talk” to Drivers
Dec. 2, 2024
Dreame Technology Expands Distribution to 200 Target Stores Nationwide
Dec. 2, 2024
Clean Energy and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts Open Expanded Renewable Natural Gas Station in Carson
Nov. 29, 2024
Inversion Raises $44 Million to Support “On-Demand Delivery from Space” Concept
Nov. 21, 2024
Clay Lacy Aviation Breaks Ground on Orange County FBO, Largest Private Infrastructure Investment in John Wayne Airport History
Nov. 20, 2024
Molson Coors Beverage Company Takes Majority Stake in ZOA Energy
Nov. 19, 2024
Newly Formed Aerospace Manufacturing Holding Company Velocity One Acquires Emcore Corp
Nov. 15, 2024
Seiko Launches New Global ‘Meaning of Time’ Campaign
Nov. 13, 2024
Runway Influence Expands Its Reach in Luxury and Influencer Marketing
Nov. 12, 2024
Ardmore Home Design Acquires Warehouse in City of Industry for $59.9M
Nov. 8, 2024
Agrovision Secures $400-Million Credit Facility to Drive Global Expansion
Nov. 7, 2024
Orange County Transportation Authority Acquires New Headquarters
Nov. 1, 2024
Climate United Launches $250-Million Electric Drayage Truck Program to Provide Financing for Zero-Emission Vehicles
Oct. 31, 2024
2024 WIF Honors Celebrate Annette Bening, Michelle Buteau, Joey King, Ellen Kuras, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, Kerry Washington and Kate Winslet
Oct. 28, 2024
Joey King Receives 2024 WIF Max Mara ‘Face Of The Future’ Award
Oct. 28, 2024
Rev Group Sells Riverside-based Bus Manufacturing Unit to Rivaz Inc.
Oct. 24, 2024
Ontario International Airport Reports Busiest September in History
Oct. 23, 2024
