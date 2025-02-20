The L.A. Wildfire Recovery Hub is a centralized resource that provides expert guidance and recovery assistance to Los Angeles residents affected by wildfires.

The hub includes legal and financial tips, links to housing resources, and support for mental health. It also features survivor stories, guidance for small businesses and affected workers, and community support through Q&As to help everyone navigate wildfire recovery effectively.

Residents can also find volunteer opportunities, fundraisers, and tools to help their neighbors. This hub will continue to grow and become the primary resource for cleanup, safety, and rebuilding the city.

