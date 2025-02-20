Advertisement
(LA Times Studio) Hub: Rebuilding LA logo

The L.A. Wildfire Recovery Hub is a centralized resource that provides expert guidance and recovery assistance to Los Angeles residents affected by wildfires.

The hub includes legal and financial tips, links to housing resources, and support for mental health. It also features survivor stories, guidance for small businesses and affected workers, and community support through Q&As to help everyone navigate wildfire recovery effectively.

Residents can also find volunteer opportunities, fundraisers, and tools to help their neighbors. This hub will continue to grow and become the primary resource for cleanup, safety, and rebuilding the city.

COMMUNITY QUESTIONS & EXPERT ANSWERS

  • GOVERNMENT RESOURCES
  • CLEANUP & DEBRIS
  • CONSTRUCTION
  • INSURANCE & LEGAL
  • RETURNING HOME
  • HEALTH & WELLNESS
  • COMMUNITY
  • SMALL BUSINESS

THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY HELPS

Elderly woman and caregiver forming heart shape with hands

Consumer Goods & Retail

SchoolsFirst FCU Extends Support and Care to Members, School Employees and Communities Affected by Wildfires

B2B

Consumer Goods & Retail

Instacart Launches ‘Classroom Carts’ Initiative to Crowdsource Donations for Los Angeles County Public Schools Affected by Wildfires

B2B

Consumer Goods & Retail

Painted Promises Art Exhibition to Benefit Schools Affected by Eaton Fire

Bank of America Plaza skyscraper in Los Angeles.

Banking & Finance

Bank of America Names Greater L.A. President Raul Anaya to Lead Wildfire Response

Suncrest at Ponte Vista apartments in San Pedro

Consumer Goods & Retail

Suncrest at Ponte Vista Announces Free Rent Offer

FROM THE LOS ANGELES TIMES NEWSROOM

VOICES & OPINION

LATEST VIDEOS

SoCal digs out after flooding, rain and mudslides

SoCal digs out after flooding, rain and mudslides

Volunteers package and distribute donations for wildfire victims

Volunteers package and distribute donations for wildfire victims

What is taking so long for clean drinking water after the fires?

What is taking so long for clean drinking water after the fires?

Heavy flooding and mudslides hit PCH

Heavy flooding and mudslides hit PCH

How one Altadena resident started reuniting families with their lost photos after the fires

How one Altadena resident started reuniting families with their lost photos after the fires

A barbershop lost in the fires tries to keep their business going

barbershop fire thumbnail

Feds won’t test soil after L.A. wildfire cleanup

Feds won’t test soil after L.A. wildfire cleanup

Lost Stuffy Project reunites kids with their beloved toys

Lost Stuffy Project reunites kids with their beloved toys

Here’s what young Angelenos affected by the fires want you to know

Painting the rubble of the Eaton fire

Painting the rubble of the Eaton fire

Find more coverage from the Los Angeles Times newsroom.

