Los Intelligentsia

A living conversation among L.A.'s intellectual giants — artists, scholars, activists and writers. Reminder: The discourse begins with the institutional knowledge next door.

Artist Maria Maea for Image magazine, August 2022. The suit is made by Juliss Aaron.

‘When it comes to my art, I’m not trying to turn out a figure’

L.A. artist Maria Maea reaches for a new level of ancestral knowledge through work that functions outside of market calendars.

Mike Davis in his San Diego home on July 12, 2022.

Mike Davis is still a damn good storyteller

Even in his final act, the legendary scholar and theorist does not mince words. He sees an L.A. that is decaying from the bottom up.

Matthew Thomas: Enlightenment February 5-August 7, 2022 showing at the California African American Museum.

Can abstract art help us learn how to accept suffering in a spiraling world?

Artist Matthew Thomas shows how the traditions of Buddhism and Black American abstraction both provide a sense of freedom and agility of faith.

Ananya Roy and Theo Henderson for Image magazine, Renovation issue.

Everyone has an idea for solving homelessness. What if we listened to the unhoused?

This conversation between activist Theo Henderson and scholar Ananya Roy foregrounds the endeavors and collaborations that seek to challenge such erasure.

American Artist in their studio in New York City for Image magazine, issue 11, Renovation.

What if we were already living in Octavia Butler’s ‘Parable of the Sower’?

An exhibition at REDCAT is built on Octavia E. Butler’s ‘Parable of the Sower.’ Its creator, American Artist, talks with Tananarive Due.

Portrait of DJ Quik

When it comes to the L.A. sound, don’t get it twisted: DJ Quik is still the name

DJ Quik discusses legacy, L.A. music and Death Row Records.

Devon Tsuno and Alan Nakagawa at Alan's home backyard "K-Town Butterfly Sanctuary".

Forgotten histories are hiding everywhere in L.A. These artists know where to look

Devon Tsuno interviews Alan Nakagawa about forgotten stories of Japanese people in Mid-City.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - February 15, 2022: Martine Syms, 33, a video, installation, and performance artist, poses for a portrait in front of her HelLA Tickertape Installation in the Genghis Cohen restaurant in Los Angeles. For the 7th Iteration of Prada Mode, Martine Syms transformed the Fairfax Plaza into the Prada Mode Plaza, intervening in multiple areas including the Genghis Cohen restaurant, parking lot, newsstand and Fairfax plaza walkway with her stylized and conceptual visual art. CREDIT: Philip Cheung for Los Angeles Times

What does it mean to be truly alive in L.A.? Martine Syms is using film to figure out

Artist Martine Syms talks about her most recent installation ‘HelLA World,’ why ‘Black speech is a hypertext language,’ and more.

Artists Kenturah Davis (stripes) and Alice Smith in Joshua Tree for Image magazine, issue 08

What happens when a Grammy-nominated singer goes to a sound bath after a lunar eclipse?

A weekend of self-care in the desert with Alice Smith gets supercharged thanks to a lunar eclipse and a trip to the sound bath.

SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - October 24, 2021: Jaime Jarrin, the Los Angeles Dodgers Spanish-language broadcaster, poses for a portrait at his home. (Photo by Philip Cheung for The Los Angeles Times)

They say love what you do. For six decades, he’s done it for the love of Los Doyers

‘La pelota se va, se va, se va, y despidala con un beso!’ Los Angeles Dodgers baseball would not be the same without Jaime Jarrín, the team’s beloved Spanish-language broadcaster.

Artist, Fulton Leroy Washington also known as “Mr. Wash” photographed in his home in Compton, CA

This L.A. artist’s DMs are open. And everyone — even Drake — is sliding in

Fulton Leroy ‘Mr. Wash’ Washington is putting his story to the best use for the world.

Artist Sadie Barnette at her show: Legacy and Legend at the Benton Museum of Art at Pomona College, July 22 to December 19, 2021. This exhibition is co-organized with Pitzer College Art Galleries at Pitzer College.

‘You can’t surveil our souls’: Sadie Barnette reclaims her dad’s story from the FBI

Sadie Barnette on her father’s activism, Angela Davis and the FBI.

Melina Abdullah x Angela Flournoy. // Bethany Mollenkof for The LA Times. Pictured is Melina Abdullah.

Melina Abdullah is showing L.A. how to be accountable to a future we can’t yet see

Black Lives Matter L.A. leader Melina Abdullah discusses her parenting approach and efforts to challenge the status quo.

Sesshu Foster and Arturo Romo for the Los Intelligentsia features in the Image magazine.

Sesshu Foster and Arturo Romo have the antidote for the erasure of East L.A.

The activists undoing the racist gentrification of East L.A.

Portrait of historian/writer Robin D.G. Kelley by Keith Oshiro for the Image magazine, issue 01. Los Intelligentsia column

The future of L.A. is here. Robin D.G. Kelley’s radical imagination shows us the way

Robin D.G. Kelley and Vinson Cunningham on L.A. solidarity and the Black Radical Tradition.

