Conversations
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Intimate interviews with L.A.’s cultural giants — artists, scholars, activists and writers.
Browne gravitates toward people who are truly themselves and wishes he could’ve dressed Joan Crawford.
Bailey Rose Quiñones, the artist known as @skullsqwat and stylist to rock-star newlywed Gabbriette, dwells in many realms.
Bryan Hearns, the mastermind behind Cardi B’s looks, has been designing with hardware for more than 15 years.
Michelle Tea interviews Ryan about his rollicking, raw and revelatory memoir “My Bad.”
Stephanie Shih staged a rainbow of plants, flowers, fruits and a single real butterfly within the gallery itself and documented them over the course of two weeks late last year.
“People still want to sit down and watch a movie with a crowd, that has not changed.” Cinespia’s founder John Wyatt looks back on 25 years.
‘We don’t just create characters’: Three stylists on the art of dressing athletes beyond tunnel fits
There has been a significant shift in how fashion and sports intersect, both on and off the court. Why now? And how has athlete style evolved?
An interview with the designer, who makes clothes and shoes you can move in from morning until night.
For artist Sayre Gomez, the city is defined by its anti-landmarks.
The spiral staircase that winds you through the home, left and right, mimics the feeling of descending these same hills.
From her friendship with Frank Gehry to her burial plot in Bolinas, the French artist reveals a surprising California story.
Mr. Wash interviews the artist and storyteller Mel Depaz about her Compton murals and open-air practice.
Behind the scenes of Walter Thompson-Hernández’s feature-length Sundance Film Festival debut, “If I Go Will They Miss Me,” which tells the story of an L.A. family through the lens of Greek mythology.
‘Look at what our expansiveness can afford us.’ Awol Erizku on a universal language for the African diaspora
‘I’m more interested in the things that they can’t tap into, the things that they can’t steal.’
‘This does not have Hollywood glitter on it.’ On making a Selena documentary only the archive could tell
Over the course of several years, filmmaker Isabel Castro worked closely with the Quintanillas to reassemble a family history.
Leonard Koren began documenting L.A. bathing culture back in 1976 with Wet magazine, which featured contributions from David Lynch, Debbie Harry and Ed Ruscha.
Jerkin’ was what happened when you used asphalt as your dance floor and your hometown as your playground, proving the city is a place of alchemy.
An oral history of how Gyopo, the arts and culture organization in L.A., came to be.
If you are making art in L.A. or paying attention to who is making art in L.A., these are faces you’ll recognize.
The Korean tailoring company not only represents the enduring legacy of this skilled trade, but also of a network of families who have carried its mission across decades.
A Kwame Adusei piece can be clocked by its presence. It’s born of a place that exists beyond trend or hype, taking cues from Adusei’s heritage and reinterpreting them for our city.
‘It helped to feel like you’re not alone.’ The five friends who wrote their books together at Little Dom’s
For years, Jade Chang, Angela Flournoy, Aja Gabel, Jean Chen Ho and Xuan Juliana Wang met for regular work sessions at the cozy Italian American restaurant on Hillhurst Avenue in Los Feliz.
Rocotito Archives is a rental fashion archive and open closet for stylists to pick pieces that range from vintage Jean Paul Gaultier to custom corsets, with a vision of inclusivity
The stars of the film, which was made in collaboration with the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, celebrate their on-screen debut.
With her work showing at Made in L.A. this year and a play running this month at the New Theater Hollywood called “The Kids,” artist Leilah Weinraub sits down with Fariha Róisín to discuss her vision.
“I like things that are over the top,” says Celeste Perkins. “You can call it camp. You can call it tacky. I just think it’s fun.”
The L.A.-born costume designer of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and owner of Virgil Normal has never stopped venturing around.
“If you don’t fall in love with a place, it doesn’t become real to you, and if it’s not real to you, then you can ignore it.”
At the Chateau Marmont, Oriol reflects on 30-plus years of photographing L.A. and beyond.
Palace covers over 125 years of style and the collection continues to grow. “I’m not stopping anytime soon,” says Barnett.
Storm Pablo and Marvin Douglas Linares have found a formula that works — and it starts by telling Bad Bunny’s story.
A show at Hauser & Wirth, “Sometimes a straight line has to be crooked,” puts Henry Taylor’s work in the same room with the work of his mentor, California Modernist James Jarvaise.
Accessories are opportunities for experimentation and self-expression. Take notes from stylist Kaamilah Thomas
Thomas, a personal stylist to singer Foushée, pulls out her 7 favorite accessories from her closet — each worth its own story.
Basking in a post-breakup glow, Sudan has recorded an album that sounds as carefree and earnest as the new way of life she’s cultivating.
A decade ago, L.A.-based artist Josephine Lee took on the moniker Princess Gollum. The online alias helps the model push her looks to the extreme, while keeping her grounded in her everyday life.
Between picking white lace patterns and digging through scrap bins, Erik Charlotte VonSosen opens up about her designing process, drag culture’s influence on her work and her vendetta against Pinterest — all while shopping for her next creation.
At 72, the artist is having her first institutional show at MOCA, and she’s having the most fun she’s ever had.
The fifth annual Courtside picnic lit up the Eiffel Tower with West Coast energy.
Flipping through “City of Angels” feels like going through the ultimate L.A. yearbook, where everybody wins “best dressed.”
Cardoso worked for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for 30 years, affording him a special perspective of the city’s architectural fabric.
Leonard Koren began documenting L.A. bathing culture back in 1976 with Wet magazine, which featured contributions from David Lynch, Debbie Harry and Ed Ruscha.
Chew-Bose’s adaptation of the 1954 French novel of the same name is luscious, tangible and hypnotic.
We talked to the people creating the library of movements, gestures and expressions for models, actors and performers.
In L.A., roller skating for Black skaters is more than just rolling in circles around a rink.
Three spellbinding aerial artists in L.A. on the continuously evolving, and still misunderstood, art of pole dancing.
Justin Torres and Rahmani, two L.A. transplants, talk about the quintessential qualities of this city that seep into the witty novel “Liquid.”
Hood Historian’s passion for sharing the history of Southern California through the lens of “a Black dude from the hood” has built a true community.
The Summaeverythang Community Center is the kind of community work that has always been present in Halsey’s art practice.
A Sunday afternoon in L.A. with Na-Kel Smith, Junior Gutierrez, Davonte Jolly, Lee Spielman and Atiba Jefferson.
Narratives around fame are dated. Harmony Holiday and Nicole Miller propose alternatives.
De Oliveira, star of the series “Special Ops: Lioness,” has grown alongside her character this year.
The album released this past summer, “Quantum Baby,” shows an artist most comfortable with the unknown.
From Brynn Jones Saban of Aralda Vintage to Clémence Pariente of Le Boudoir, L.A.’s vintage sellers share their most cherished pieces.
The rapper and artist is redefining the beauty standards that she grew up with.
“When I cut my hair, I feel like that aura has been turned up. Aura points going up. My conversations are sharp.”
“It’s such a human experience, and that’s what I really loved as a very sensitive, emotional person,” Ámez says.
For this artist and DJ, the beauty ritual is best played out in bed.
Founder Guillermo Andrade launches a new collection at Paris Fashion Week.
Natasha Newman-Thomas, who is working with Keanu Reeves on an upcoming feature, is often tapped for her character-driven approach and vintage-inflected eye.
From her circus background to her love for people with “a little devil in them,” the fashion photographer has stories.
The source of what gives the artist “emotional progress, emotional propulsion.”
One of the best rappers around has a love for literature, a story that extends back to her childhood.
Chris Kraus and Catherine Lacey, two writers of two generations, talk mixing genres, daily schedules, and the critics.
With two upcoming shows, one at Gladstone Gallery and another at 52 Walker, Jafa reflects on what it means to get a big break as an artist.
The author has made a career out of navigating unstable ground. His latest book, “I Finally Bought Some Jordans,” is out next week.
Bibs Moreno’s project captures people in L.A. in their natural luminosity. The magazine — much like its cousin Fruits, which documented style and subculture in Tokyo — is a sensory world of aesthetic celebration.
Watching your dream play out before your eyes in waking life is like inhabiting an alternate reality: hair-raising, confronting, wrecking.
There is something honest about it: The backdrop says, “Perceive me, I beg you.” Schiaparelli speaks this same language.
As a model, she is recognized instantaneously by her look. But her vibe will always be making art with, and supporting, the creative communities she’s a part of in L.A.
The digital director is known for their sharp observations of the world around us and worlds beyond us. The rest of us just want to follow along.
The Bailey Prado designer is known for handmade crochet used for matching sets, rhinestone cut-out pants, playsuits, envelope bras and airbrushed gowns.
The creative director’s ability to connect with the familiar while flipping expectations and leaning into contrast is the thing the world can’t look away from.
A certain kind of person is drawn to Johnnie Davis’ brand known for its renegade spirit. A person looking for a vibe that’s wearable with an air of excitement.
In her new deeply personal body of work, the artist is planting the seeds of a narrative yet to be imagined.
L.A.’s rich cultural history is alive through the life and work of the city’s unofficial poet laureate. Just ask her brother George Evans.
The founder of Tlaloc Studios sees working alongside others as integral to his process as an artist.
‘At the end of the day, chefs care; they want to feed everyone. But they’re also struggling to figure things out for themselves.’
L.A. artist Maria Maea reaches for a new level of ancestral knowledge through work that functions outside of market calendars.
Even in his final act, the legendary scholar and theorist does not mince words. He sees an L.A. that is decaying from the bottom up.
Artist Matthew Thomas shows how the traditions of Buddhism and Black American abstraction both provide a sense of freedom and agility of faith.
This conversation between activist Theo Henderson and scholar Ananya Roy foregrounds the endeavors and collaborations that seek to challenge such erasure.
An exhibition at REDCAT is built on Octavia E. Butler’s ‘Parable of the Sower.’ Its creator, American Artist, talks with Tananarive Due.
Devon Tsuno interviews Alan Nakagawa about forgotten stories of Japanese people in Mid-City.
A weekend of self-care in the desert with Alice Smith gets supercharged thanks to a lunar eclipse and a trip to the sound bath.
‘La pelota se va, se va, se va, y despidala con un beso!’ Los Angeles Dodgers baseball would not be the same without Jaime Jarrín, the team’s beloved Spanish-language broadcaster.
Fulton Leroy ‘Mr. Wash’ Washington is putting his story to the best use for the world.
Sadie Barnette on her father’s activism, Angela Davis and the FBI.
Black Lives Matter L.A. leader Melina Abdullah discusses her parenting approach and efforts to challenge the status quo.
The activists undoing the racist gentrification of East L.A.
Robin D.G. Kelley and Vinson Cunningham on L.A. solidarity and the Black Radical Tradition.