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Image August 2025 Sudan Archives

Intimate interviews with L.A.’s cultural giants — artists, scholars, activists and writers.

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Photographer Tyler Matthew Oyer documents behind-the-scenes of various Thom Browne collections from 2025-present.

An interview with designer Thom Browne, who is never out of uniform

Browne gravitates toward people who are truly themselves and wishes he could’ve dressed Joan Crawford.

Stylist Bailey Quinones a.k.a Skullsqwat photographed on August 7, 2026 in Los Angeles for Image Magazine's 2026 Image Makers Issue. (Jason Renaud / For The Times)

The rebirth of Bailey Rose Quiñones, enigmatic L.A. artist and It-girl stylist

Bailey Rose Quiñones, the artist known as @skullsqwat and stylist to rock-star newlywed Gabbriette, dwells in many realms.

New collection by Bryan Hearns, shot on July 13, 2026 in Topanga Canyon for Image Magazine's August 2026 issue.

Hard meets soft in this designer’s leather, lace and hardware looks

Bryan Hearns, the mastermind behind Cardi B’s looks, has been designing with hardware for more than 15 years.

Writer Hugh Ryan on a runway; a look from Thierry Mugler Spring/Summer 1990.

The ’90s transformed queer life. Hugh Ryan looks back with humor, heartbreak and clarity

Michelle Tea interviews Ryan about his rollicking, raw and revelatory memoir “My Bad.”

Stephanie Shih, "梅國 (Still life with chamoy and Dirty T Tamarindo)," 2025/2026. Archival pigment print on wood panel, varnish, glue, acrylic, frame. 38.25×48.25×3.75.

Lost in LACMA’s new galleries, a serene still life serves as a compass

Stephanie Shih staged a rainbow of plants, flowers, fruits and a single real butterfly within the gallery itself and documented them over the course of two weeks late last year.

Image May 2026 Cinespia

650 movies later, Cinespia turned a Hollywood cemetery into L.A.’s summer utopia

“People still want to sit down and watch a movie with a crowd, that has not changed.” Cinespia’s founder John Wyatt looks back on 25 years.

Image May 2026 TOA x Image "Game Changers"

‘We don’t just create characters’: Three stylists on the art of dressing athletes beyond tunnel fits

There has been a significant shift in how fashion and sports intersect, both on and off the court. Why now? And how has athlete style evolved?

Image May 2026 Tory Burch

For Tory Burch, a 20-year fashion career is a sport driven by endurance, discipline and grit

An interview with the designer, who makes clothes and shoes you can move in from morning until night.

Image April 2026 Sayre Gomez

L.A.’s unofficial Statue of Liberty is a Fashion Nova billboard off the 10 Freeway

For artist Sayre Gomez, the city is defined by its anti-landmarks.

Image April 2026 Felema Ye

This blue, curvy Baldwin Hills house is Black postmodernism in motion

The spiral staircase that winds you through the home, left and right, mimics the feeling of descending these same hills.

Image April 2026 Sophie Calle "In Memory of Frank Gehry's Flowers" 2014

My fake but real exchange with the artist Sophie Calle

From her friendship with Frank Gehry to her burial plot in Bolinas, the French artist reveals a surprising California story.

Image February 2026 Mr. Wash Mr. Wash book excerpt on Mel Depaz

For Mel Depaz, the streets of Compton are her studio

Mr. Wash interviews the artist and storyteller Mel Depaz about her Compton murals and open-air practice.

Image January 2026 Walter Thompson-Hernandez

What if Black boys in L.A. were afforded the grace to dream?

Behind the scenes of Walter Thompson-Hernández’s feature-length Sundance Film Festival debut, “If I Go Will They Miss Me,” which tells the story of an L.A. family through the lens of Greek mythology.

Los Angeles, CA - May 20: Artist Awol Erizku poses for a portrait at Sean Kelly gallery, where the artist has an exhibition on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

‘Look at what our expansiveness can afford us.’ Awol Erizku on a universal language for the African diaspora

‘I’m more interested in the things that they can’t tap into, the things that they can’t steal.’

collage of Selena polaroids

‘This does not have Hollywood glitter on it.’ On making a Selena documentary only the archive could tell

Over the course of several years, filmmaker Isabel Castro worked closely with the Quintanillas to reassemble a family history.

Cecilia wears Comme des Garcons dress from the Ruby.

Steam, soak, repeat. Bathing in L.A. is an art — just ask these spa devotees

Leonard Koren began documenting L.A. bathing culture back in 1976 with Wet magazine, which featured contributions from David Lynch, Debbie Harry and Ed Ruscha.

Jerk dancing throughout various neighborhoods of Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.

An oral history on jerkin’, one of the most influential art movements to come out of L.A.

Jerkin’ was what happened when you used asphalt as your dance floor and your hometown as your playground, proving the city is a place of alchemy.

Image November 2025 GYOPO

The found family making history out of a K-town strip mall

An oral history of how Gyopo, the arts and culture organization in L.A., came to be.

A portrait of Kohshin Finley.

‘Let me hold you for a second.’ Kohshin Finley’s altars to L.A. artists

If you are making art in L.A. or paying attention to who is making art in L.A., these are faces you’ll recognize.

Image September 2025 Image Makers High Society

In High Society’s hands, tailoring is an intergenerational art

The Korean tailoring company not only represents the enduring legacy of this skilled trade, but also of a network of families who have carried its mission across decades.

Image September 2025 Image Makers Kwame Adusei

Kwame Adusei is creating a reference point for an African fashion house in L.A.

A Kwame Adusei piece can be clocked by its presence. It’s born of a place that exists beyond trend or hype, taking cues from Adusei’s heritage and reinterpreting them for our city.

Image November 2025 Authors

‘It helped to feel like you’re not alone.’ The five friends who wrote their books together at Little Dom’s

For years, Jade Chang, Angela Flournoy, Aja Gabel, Jean Chen Ho and Xuan Juliana Wang met for regular work sessions at the cozy Italian American restaurant on Hillhurst Avenue in Los Feliz.

Image Sept 2025 for Rocotito Archives

The emerging fashion archive honoring Peruvian heritage and ‘feeling hot’ in a Pasadena attic

Rocotito Archives is a rental fashion archive and open closet for stylists to pick pieces that range from vintage Jean Paul Gaultier to custom corsets, with a vision of inclusivity

Image October 2025 Trokas Duras. Thalia Gochez / For The Times.

In “Trokas Duras,” an L.A. jornalero’s truck is a vessel for beauty, joy and survival

The stars of the film, which was made in collaboration with the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, celebrate their on-screen debut.

Image October 2025 Leilah Weinraub

With “The Kids,” Leilah Weinraub creates performances for the future

With her work showing at Made in L.A. this year and a play running this month at the New Theater Hollywood called “The Kids,” artist Leilah Weinraub sits down with Fariha Róisín to discuss her vision.

Image October 2025 Celeste Perkins

The L.A. baker making cakes with big personalities for big personalities

“I like things that are over the top,” says Celeste Perkins. “You can call it camp. You can call it tacky. I just think it’s fun.”

Image October 2025 Shirley Kurata

Los Angeles is a place that requires digging. Let Shirley Kurata be your guide

The L.A.-born costume designer of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and owner of Virgil Normal has never stopped venturing around.

Image October 2025 DJ Waldie

More people need to love Los Angeles — however imperfect it may be. D.J. Waldie says it best

“If you don’t fall in love with a place, it doesn’t become real to you, and if it’s not real to you, then you can ignore it.”

Image September 2025 Image Makers Estevan Oriol

OG photographer Estevan Oriol has the receipts

At the Chateau Marmont, Oriol reflects on 30-plus years of photographing L.A. and beyond.

Image Septermber 2025 Image Makers Melody Barnett Palace Costume

Meet Melody Barnett of Palace Costume, Hollywood’s most fashionable archive

Palace covers over 125 years of style and the collection continues to grow. “I’m not stopping anytime soon,” says Barnett.

Image September 2025 Image Makers Storm & Marvin

In Puerto Rico with Bad Bunny’s stylists, who transformed the superstar into a fashion icon

Storm Pablo and Marvin Douglas Linares have found a formula that works — and it starts by telling Bad Bunny’s story.

Image September 2025 Image Makers Henry Taylor Handout

The artist who taught Henry Taylor to be fearless

A show at Hauser & Wirth, “Sometimes a straight line has to be crooked,” puts Henry Taylor’s work in the same room with the work of his mentor, California Modernist James Jarvaise.

Image August 2025 Kaamilah Thomas

Accessories are opportunities for experimentation and self-expression. Take notes from stylist Kaamilah Thomas

Thomas, a personal stylist to singer Foushée, pulls out her 7 favorite accessories from her closet — each worth its own story.

Image August 2025 Sudan Archives

Meet the new Sudan Archives. She is transcendent and disarmingly authentic

Basking in a post-breakup glow, Sudan has recorded an album that sounds as carefree and earnest as the new way of life she’s cultivating.

Image August 2025 Princess Gollum

Behind shades and a moniker, Princess Gollum bridges the gap between her two selves

A decade ago, L.A.-based artist Josephine Lee took on the moniker Princess Gollum. The online alias helps the model push her looks to the extreme, while keeping her grounded in her everyday life.

Image August 2025 Erik Charlotte VonSosen

Meet the 24-year-old designer who’s becoming the face of avant-garde fashion in L.A.

Between picking white lace patterns and digging through scrap bins, Erik Charlotte VonSosen opens up about her designing process, drag culture’s influence on her work and her vendetta against Pinterest — all while shopping for her next creation.

Image August 2025 Takako Yamaguchi

A morning with Takako Yamaguchi, the L.A. artist we should’ve already known

At 72, the artist is having her first institutional show at MOCA, and she’s having the most fun she’s ever had.

Image June 2025 PFW Courtside x Akilah Picnic. Shanelle Infante / For The Times

If you want to bring L.A. to Paris Fashion Week, you’re going to have to drop a pin

The fifth annual Courtside picnic lit up the Eiffel Tower with West Coast energy.

YG, Bailey Quinones, Shannon Johnson

Finally, a visual survey on L.A.’s regional style

Flipping through “City of Angels” feels like going through the ultimate L.A. yearbook, where everybody wins “best dressed.”

Image May 2025 Diego Cardoso

Diego Cardoso is painting L.A. as it really moves, one street at a time

Cardoso worked for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for 30 years, affording him a special perspective of the city’s architectural fabric.

Cecilia wears Comme des Garcons dress from the Ruby.

Steam, soak, repeat. Bathing in L.A. is an art — just ask these spa devotees

Leonard Koren began documenting L.A. bathing culture back in 1976 with Wet magazine, which featured contributions from David Lynch, Debbie Harry and Ed Ruscha.

Stills from "Bonjour Tristesse" by Durga Chew-Bose

Youth, summer, beach. The costumes tell a story in Durga Chew-Bose’s “Bonjour Tristesse”

Chew-Bose’s adaptation of the 1954 French novel of the same name is luscious, tangible and hypnotic.

Los Angeles Times Photo Illustration for April 2025 Image magazine

What is a movement director? 5 visionaries share their most prized projects

We talked to the people creating the library of movements, gestures and expressions for models, actors and performers.

Image April 2025 Rollerskating

‘We’ve always been here’: An oral history of L.A.’s Black indoor roller-skating scene

In L.A., roller skating for Black skaters is more than just rolling in circles around a rink.

Image April 2025 Pole Trio

For these dancers, the pole is a portal for anyone curious to step into it

Three spellbinding aerial artists in L.A. on the continuously evolving, and still misunderstood, art of pole dancing.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 26: Portrait of Mariam Rahmani, author of Liquid: A Love Story on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Mariah Tauger)

Playful, sexy and oppressively sunny. Mariam Rahmani has written a very L.A. novel

Justin Torres and Rahmani, two L.A. transplants, talk about the quintessential qualities of this city that seep into the witty novel “Liquid.”

Image February 2025 Lauren Halsey Frieze zine portraits by Barrington Darius / For The Times.

‘We are history.’ Hood Historian serves as the memory bank for L.A.

Hood Historian’s passion for sharing the history of Southern California through the lens of “a Black dude from the hood” has built a true community.

Image February 2025 Lauren Halsey Frieze zine portraits by Barrington Darius / For The Times.

‘OK, I’m in my dream world now.’ Lauren Halsey shares a vision for her neighborhood

The Summaeverythang Community Center is the kind of community work that has always been present in Halsey’s art practice.

Skater and videographer story for Image magazine December 2024 issue.

It’s a support system. The concrete trust between pro skaters and their videographers

A Sunday afternoon in L.A. with Na-Kel Smith, Junior Gutierrez, Davonte Jolly, Lee Spielman and Atiba Jefferson.

Nicole Miller story / Image December 2024 issue

It’s the end of celebrity as we know it. Will we shift to healthier role models?

Narratives around fame are dated. Harmony Holiday and Nicole Miller propose alternatives.

Laysla De Oliveira for Image Magazine December 2024 issue.

Acting is tough, emotionally deep work. Laysla De Oliveira has been on a journey

De Oliveira, star of the series “Special Ops: Lioness,” has grown alongside her character this year.

Tinashe for Image Magazine December 2024 issue.

Tinashe has had a year, and she’s daring us to meet her on her level

The album released this past summer, “Quantum Baby,” shows an artist most comfortable with the unknown.

Aralda Vintage

L.A. has some of the best vintage in the game. These finds are a case in point

From Brynn Jones Saban of Aralda Vintage to Clémence Pariente of Le Boudoir, L.A.’s vintage sellers share their most cherished pieces.

"Beauty rituals" for IMAGE (Credit: Bishop Elegino)

L.A. beauty rituals: Elyse Thoms on the lifelong quest to embrace your natural hair, skin and smile

The rapper and artist is redefining the beauty standards that she grew up with.

"Beauty rituals" for IMAGE (Credit: Bishop Elegino)

L.A. beauty rituals: For Barrington Darius, cutting hair is math, it’s theory and it’s art

“When I cut my hair, I feel like that aura has been turned up. Aura points going up. My conversations are sharp.”

Andrea Ámez "Beauty rituals" for IMAGE (Credit: Bishop Elegino)

L.A. beauty rituals: Getting a facial with Andrea Ámez feels artistic, spiritual and holistic

“It’s such a human experience, and that’s what I really loved as a very sensitive, emotional person,” Ámez says.

"Beauty rituals" for IMAGE (Credit: Bishop Elegino)

L.A. beauty rituals: For Sebastian Hernandez, beauty doesn’t happen without ugliness

For this artist and DJ, the beauty ritual is best played out in bed.

Image January 2025 Guillermo Andrade 424 Paris Fashion Week Runway

L.A. brand 424 understands quality clothes, and they’ve never been at this level before

Founder Guillermo Andrade launches a new collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Natasha wears Vivienne Westwood top, vintage Kenzo skirt, Dries Van Noten shoes, Bottega Veneta earrings.

A costume designer on the art of building characters for film and TV

Natasha Newman-Thomas, who is working with Keanu Reeves on an upcoming feature, is often tapped for her character-driven approach and vintage-inflected eye.

Ellen von Unwerth and daughter Rebecca Fourteau for IMAGE issue 28.

In conversation with her daughter, Ellen von Unwerth speaks playfully and openly about life and art

From her circus background to her love for people with “a little devil in them,” the fashion photographer has stories.

For an Image story on Ed Ruscha.

Ed Ruscha shares his most cherished object, and another side of himself

The source of what gives the artist “emotional progress, emotional propulsion.”

Noname for Image's August LINEAGE Issue

‘I do see poetry and rap as one and the same.’ Noname carries forward a legacy

One of the best rappers around has a love for literature, a story that extends back to her childhood.

Chris Kraus for Image.

L.A. legend Chris Kraus is finding answers in her sleep, and she’s not looking back

Chris Kraus and Catherine Lacey, two writers of two generations, talk mixing genres, daily schedules, and the critics.

Arthur Jafa and Harmony Holiday for Image. (James Michael Juarez / For The Times)

Arthur Jafa shifts into another realm

With two upcoming shows, one at Gladstone Gallery and another at 52 Walker, Jafa reflects on what it means to get a big break as an artist.

Michael Arceneaux for Image.

Grief changes you. Michael Arceneaux is writing through it

The author has made a career out of navigating unstable ground. His latest book, “I Finally Bought Some Jordans,” is out next week.

Frutas photo courtesy of Bibs Moreno / Frutas

Frutas is hard proof that we were sick AF

Bibs Moreno’s project captures people in L.A. in their natural luminosity. The magazine — much like its cousin Fruits, which documented style and subculture in Tokyo — is a sensory world of aesthetic celebration.

Dreamworker Louise Rosager for Image. (aliana mt / For The Times)

This teacher will guide you into talking with your dreams. A warning: They will talk back

Watching your dream play out before your eyes in waking life is like inhabiting an alternate reality: hair-raising, confronting, wrecking.

IMAGE Schiaparelli shot by Angella Choe

We live to flex in front of the step-and-repeat

There is something honest about it: The backdrop says, “Perceive me, I beg you.” Schiaparelli speaks this same language.

IMAGE Vibe Guide photographed by Jennelle Fong and Yasara Gunawardena

Salem Mitchell has the aura that stays with you

As a model, she is recognized instantaneously by her look. But her vibe will always be making art with, and supporting, the creative communities she’s a part of in L.A.

IMAGE Vibe Guide photographed by Jennelle Fong and Yasara Gunawardena

You could subscribe to holiday gift-giving. Or you can move different like Goth Shakira

The digital director is known for their sharp observations of the world around us and worlds beyond us. The rest of us just want to follow along.

IMAGE Vibe Guide photographed by Jennelle Fong and Yasara Gunawardena

A Bailey Prado piece feels like it was made by someone who loves you

The Bailey Prado designer is known for handmade crochet used for matching sets, rhinestone cut-out pants, playsuits, envelope bras and airbrushed gowns.

IMAGE Vibe Guide photographed by Jennelle Fong and Yasara Gunawardena

Celina Rodriguez can show you how to bring a close-read quality to everything you do

The creative director’s ability to connect with the familiar while flipping expectations and leaning into contrast is the thing the world can’t look away from.

IMAGE Vibe Guide photographed by Jennelle Fong and Yasara Gunawardena

If you see ‘Holy’ on the shirt, you’ve been touched by New Bedstuy

A certain kind of person is drawn to Johnnie Davis’ brand known for its renegade spirit. A person looking for a vibe that’s wearable with an air of excitement.

Tomashi Jackson (b. 1980, Houston, TX)

Grief has its own abstract language. Tomashi Jackson shows you how

In her new deeply personal body of work, the artist is planting the seeds of a narrative yet to be imagined.

Cauleen Smith and George Evans for Image magazine's Los Intelligentsia column. This is an conversation initiated by Cauleen to Georg on Wanda Coleman. Wanda is an American poet that passed in 2013.

If you want to journey into the Deep West, you’ll need a guide like Wanda Coleman

L.A.’s rich cultural history is alive through the life and work of the city’s unofficial poet laureate. Just ask her brother George Evans.

LOS ANGELES , CA - NOVEMBER 04: Portrait of Ozzie Juarez among some of his pieces at Tlaloc Studios on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Los Angeles , CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Let the record show: For Ozzie Juarez the hustle is creativity in L.A.

The founder of Tlaloc Studios sees working alongside others as integral to his process as an artist.

Roy Choi and Josh Kun photographed at ROW DTLA by Michael Tyrone Delaney

Roy Choi knows what it means to really care for the people of L.A. through food

‘At the end of the day, chefs care; they want to feed everyone. But they’re also struggling to figure things out for themselves.’

Artist Maria Maea for Image magazine, August 2022. The suit is made by Juliss Aaron.

‘When it comes to my art, I’m not trying to turn out a figure’

L.A. artist Maria Maea reaches for a new level of ancestral knowledge through work that functions outside of market calendars.

Mike Davis in his San Diego home on July 12, 2022.

Mike Davis is still a damn good storyteller

Even in his final act, the legendary scholar and theorist does not mince words. He sees an L.A. that is decaying from the bottom up.

Can abstract art help us learn how to accept suffering in a spiraling world?

Artist Matthew Thomas shows how the traditions of Buddhism and Black American abstraction both provide a sense of freedom and agility of faith.

Ananya Roy and Theo Henderson for Image magazine, Renovation issue.

Everyone has an idea for solving homelessness. What if we listened to the unhoused?

This conversation between activist Theo Henderson and scholar Ananya Roy foregrounds the endeavors and collaborations that seek to challenge such erasure.

American Artist in their studio in New York City for Image magazine, issue 11, Renovation.

What if we were already living in Octavia Butler’s ‘Parable of the Sower’?

An exhibition at REDCAT is built on Octavia E. Butler’s ‘Parable of the Sower.’ Its creator, American Artist, talks with Tananarive Due.

Devon Tsuno and Alan Nakagawa at Alan's home backyard "K-Town Butterfly Sanctuary".

Forgotten histories are hiding everywhere in L.A. These artists know where to look

Devon Tsuno interviews Alan Nakagawa about forgotten stories of Japanese people in Mid-City.

Artists Kenturah Davis (stripes) and Alice Smith in Joshua Tree for Image magazine, issue 08

What happens when a Grammy-nominated singer goes to a sound bath after a lunar eclipse?

A weekend of self-care in the desert with Alice Smith gets supercharged thanks to a lunar eclipse and a trip to the sound bath.

SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - October 24, 2021: Jaime Jarrin, the Los Angeles Dodgers Spanish-language broadcaster, poses for a portrait at his home. (Photo by Philip Cheung for The Los Angeles Times)

They say love what you do. For six decades, he’s done it for the love of Los Doyers

‘La pelota se va, se va, se va, y despidala con un beso!’ Los Angeles Dodgers baseball would not be the same without Jaime Jarrín, the team’s beloved Spanish-language broadcaster.

Artist, Fulton Leroy Washington also known as “Mr. Wash” photographed in his home in Compton, CA

This L.A. artist’s DMs are open. And everyone — even Drake — is sliding in

Fulton Leroy ‘Mr. Wash’ Washington is putting his story to the best use for the world.

Artist Sadie Barnette at her show: Legacy and Legend at the Benton Museum of Art at Pomona College, July 22 to December 19, 2021. This exhibition is co-organized with Pitzer College Art Galleries at Pitzer College.

‘You can’t surveil our souls’: Sadie Barnette reclaims her dad’s story from the FBI

Sadie Barnette on her father’s activism, Angela Davis and the FBI.

Melina Abdullah x Angela Flournoy. // Bethany Mollenkof for The LA Times. Pictured is Melina Abdullah.

Melina Abdullah is showing L.A. how to be accountable to a future we can’t yet see

Black Lives Matter L.A. leader Melina Abdullah discusses her parenting approach and efforts to challenge the status quo.

Sesshu Foster and Arturo Romo for the Los Intelligentsia features in the Image magazine.

Sesshu Foster and Arturo Romo have the antidote for the erasure of East L.A.

The activists undoing the racist gentrification of East L.A.

Portrait of historian/writer Robin D.G. Kelley by Keith Oshiro for the Image magazine, issue 01. Los Intelligentsia column

The future of L.A. is here. Robin D.G. Kelley’s radical imagination shows us the way

Robin D.G. Kelley and Vinson Cunningham on L.A. solidarity and the Black Radical Tradition.

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