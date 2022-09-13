Los Intelligentsia
A living conversation among L.A.'s intellectual giants — artists, scholars, activists and writers. Reminder: The discourse begins with the institutional knowledge next door.
L.A. artist Maria Maea reaches for a new level of ancestral knowledge through work that functions outside of market calendars.
Even in his final act, the legendary scholar and theorist does not mince words. He sees an L.A. that is decaying from the bottom up.
Artist Matthew Thomas shows how the traditions of Buddhism and Black American abstraction both provide a sense of freedom and agility of faith.
This conversation between activist Theo Henderson and scholar Ananya Roy foregrounds the endeavors and collaborations that seek to challenge such erasure.
An exhibition at REDCAT is built on Octavia E. Butler’s ‘Parable of the Sower.’ Its creator, American Artist, talks with Tananarive Due.
DJ Quik discusses legacy, L.A. music and Death Row Records.
Devon Tsuno interviews Alan Nakagawa about forgotten stories of Japanese people in Mid-City.
Artist Martine Syms talks about her most recent installation ‘HelLA World,’ why ‘Black speech is a hypertext language,’ and more.
A weekend of self-care in the desert with Alice Smith gets supercharged thanks to a lunar eclipse and a trip to the sound bath.
‘La pelota se va, se va, se va, y despidala con un beso!’ Los Angeles Dodgers baseball would not be the same without Jaime Jarrín, the team’s beloved Spanish-language broadcaster.
Fulton Leroy ‘Mr. Wash’ Washington is putting his story to the best use for the world.
Sadie Barnette on her father’s activism, Angela Davis and the FBI.
Black Lives Matter L.A. leader Melina Abdullah discusses her parenting approach and efforts to challenge the status quo.
The activists undoing the racist gentrification of East L.A.
Robin D.G. Kelley and Vinson Cunningham on L.A. solidarity and the Black Radical Tradition.