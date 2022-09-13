Your guide to L.A.’s most coveted fashion and beauty must-haves

Advertisement
Share
Image

Coveted

Share

A curated list of the fashion and beauty items you need right now.

Read more
collage of 7 Coveted items on a cosmic background for Image issue 12

These 7 fashion and beauty items are material conveyances for the spirit

From LU’U DAN’s Denim Phat Pants to Homage Year’s Ova Bag, these pieces will help you stay rooted, no matter your state of being.

Image Summer Gift Guide by Darian Symoné Harvin

19 items to help you refresh just in time for when L.A. summer kicks into high gear

Sunburned skin that needs soothing, cracked lips that need moisture, sweaty T-shirts that need replacing, ripped vacation bags. This is your survival kit for when things really heat up.

Collage by Oscar Duarte Bocanegra for Image magazine Issue 11

8 items to help you gut-reno your life in time for summer

From Pyer Moss’ Build Large purse to Porcelain Sneakerhead’s iconic sneaker sculptures, these finds will get your future self in order

collage of images from VEERT, Vida Kush, Hyper!, Byredo, So Home Collective, Kopari, Danessa Myricks, Youth Paris Grillz

The call to shine is coming from inside the house. These 8 items will help you answer

From VidaKush’s princess arm chain to Youth Grillz Paris’ brilliant dental flourishes, a long glistening summer awaits.

Image issue 09 coveted hero collage

7 self-care items to get your energy right for the L.A. kikis you missed last year

From Casper’s snoozewear blanket robe to Brittany Simone’s Yecór BHappy beanie, these items will set the mood.

Coveted collage for Image, issue 08.

25 essential items to bring to the desert so you can luxuriate properly at the BNB

The 25 best items to bring with you for self-care in the desert

Coveted column for issue 07, Image magazine. Collage is by Drew Milling for The Times.

7 winter-chic items to make cuffing-season casting calls feel a little less horrible

From Stella McCartney’s Duck City Glitter ankle boots to Saint Laurent’s silk and viscose Teddy jacket, you can leave them on read afterward if you want.

Darian Symone Harvin, Image magazine, gift guide, issue 07

22 luxury holiday gifts actually worth sharing with the stylish people you love

Darian Symoné Harvin’s perfectly curated mix of finds — from L.A. staples to brands with all the buzz — is the only guide you need this szn.

collage of coveted images post-game for Image Issue 6

There is a correct way to self-care after a game. These 7 items will get you right

Whether you’re on the court or in the stands, these styles will make you look – and feel – like you’re part of the team.

Coveted collage for the Image section, issue 05 - Beauty.

7 mandatory cozy items for those cold autumn nights out in L.A. with no heat lamps

From Zegna’s Pure Cashmere Overshirt to Esquivel’s Jolene boots, you’ll be ready for those cold fall nights out in the city

Coveted collage for the Image magazine, issue 04.

7 mandatory fall pieces to make you forget about pumpkin spice

Here are fall clothing and accessories that go beyond just pumpkin spice.

Coveted column for the Image magazine, issue 3.

7 mandatory pieces to bring your fall style in L.A. down to Mars

Fall L.A. fashion trends: 7 mandatory items to buy right now

Coveted collage for the Image magazine, issue 02. Horizontal version 3:2.

9 must-haves for the perfect L.A. summer of surf and sand

Clothing, accessories, and jewelry for a perfect L.A. summer

Coveted fashion items

Want your wardrobe to capture the L.A. attitude right now? Try these 7 pieces

Add these items to your springtime wardrobe or get inspired by them.

Advertisement