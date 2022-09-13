Image

Your guide to L.A.’s most coveted fashion and beauty must-haves

Coveted Holiday Image magazine December 2024 issue.

A curated list of fashion, beauty and luxury items.

Read more
All of the Coveted items for the month of October.

The theme of this October shopping guide is pleasure

From a Dior stole to a Louis Vuitton ear cuff, this month’s Coveted is all about treating yourself.

A collage of Coveted selections for Image Magazine’s September 2026 Issue.

Prada! Proenza! Givenchy! Welcome to your quintessential fall shopping guide

Our September wishlist includes a pair of Tory Burch sunnies, a Stüssy tee, Miu Miu bubble shoes and a Spinelli Kilcollin lariat.

A collage of Coveted selections for Image Magazine’s August 2026 Issue.

Accessories are the spice of personal style. Here are our favorites this month

We’re coveting watches from Panerai, bangles from Tiffany & Co. and glass clutches from Loro Piana.

Nine non-negotiable items for a well-designed life

From a Waka Waka rocking chair to a baby pink Brutalist listening station, here are the home, fashion and beauty items that will level you up this month.

collage of fashion items on a sky background

Everything you need to feel hot and be outside this spring

Celine, Dior, Gucci and Diotima: Here’s what’s new and necessary from the spring collections.

Collage of items from the Coveted Gift Guide

24 gifts to spoil yourself with this holiday season

From rare books to floating turntables, don’t be afraid to wish on the stars.

Hero image for November 2025 Coveted

Sometimes sustainability looks like a sharing an Aimé Leon Dore ashtray with your best friends

From Prada to Gucci to Omega, the 10 fashion and beauty items to sustain you this fall

October Coveted collage by Elana Marie

Permission to be extra with these nine fashion, beauty and home grails

From the richest Flamingo Estate Manuka honey hand cream to Bottega Veneta’s newest supple leather shoulder bag, here is our curation of must haves this month.

Image September 2025 Coveted

Tap into your inner esoteric L.A. girl with these 7 fashion and beauty items

Our curation of must-have items for September include a Givenchy ballerina flat, Tory Burch tote, Martine Rose jumper and Musidora studded belt.

Image August 2025 Coveted

From a Fendi It Bag to Frank Ocean’s Homer bracelet, 15 accessories that will carry a conversation

Our curation of must-have accessories this August.

fashion products on a colorful gradient background

From the perfect toasting glass to a delightful can opener, elevate your summer with these design-driven pieces

Our curated guide brings you items from Baccarat, Loewe, Rick Owens and more.

Image April 2025 Coveted.

7 fashion items for the whimsical city girls

From a Lacoste tennis skirt-inspired bag to the sweetest pair of headphones from Beats and Sandy Liang.

Los Angeles Times Photo Illustration; (L to R) Tory Burch; Azlee; Veja; Prada; Leeann Huang; Lindquist

Spring’s most thoughtful fashion in 7 items

How do you express your devotion? This spring, craft meaning with new styles from Tory Burch to Prada.

Coveted Holiday Image magazine December 2024 issue.

29 gifts for the homebodies, brats and design devotees

Impeccable quality, versatility and design collide in this season’s best gifts, from a 1920s wine opener to a cute bow pant.

Image November 2024 Coveted

7 sustainably made items for your closet that are also highly fashionable

From a Japanese denim jacket to an ultra-flattering tee, these items will have you dressing stylish and smart.

a collage of fashion images on a red fabric background

Take care of yourself with these feel-good fall essentials

Just because the temperature is cooling down, it doesn’t mean your look has to.

A photo collage of various luxury fashion items

Summer situationship fizzling out? Fret not. This fall, these are the pieces that will hold you down from day to night

7 items to keep you stylish, from a Sunday slipper to a full-on cashmere bodysuit.

Image magazine Coveted August 2024

Want to get in touch with your inner child? Start with some new drip

From Loewe’s breezy silk minidress to ERL’s rugged zip-up hoodie, these items bring out the joyful and youthful.

May Image (27) Coveted Illo

Looking to upgrade your home with designer touches? Here’s a start

From an unforgettable decanter to an adorable ottoman, these 8 items will awaken your inner interior designer.

Coveted teaser Image 26

Want to travel with style? These 7 items got you covered

From eye-popping swimwear to brightly colored portable speakers, here’s some inspiration for your next vacation.

Photo illustration by Susana Sanchez

15 drip and beauty items to get some spring in your step

From a new Canada Goose X KidSuper puffer jacket to a Marc Jacobs tote bag necklace, here’s what to covet this March.

a collage of fashion images on top of a bright blue textured background

November is the long runway to the end. Begin on the right foot with these 8 items

From Bottega Veneta tinted shades to S’YTE T/W Gabardine pants, Coveted can help you get right for the grand finale.

collage of coveted fashion items

8 items to bring a little ostentatiousness to your game in October

From Wales Bonner’s compass brooch to Noon Goons and Christian Fletcher’s collection of hand-painted surf boards, these are the items to covet this month.

collage of fashion products on a cream background with a spray painted abstract black borders

9 fall fashion prerequisites for a proper L.A. night out looking for parking

From Loewe’s Toy Over the Knee Boot to Bottega Veneta’s Cotton Patched Pointelle dress, here’s what to covet in September.

an animated collage of Coveted fashion products

7 drip essentials to provide some cool for an obscenely hot August in L.A.

Marine Serre’s Silk Scarves Bowling Shirt. Supervsn x Tommy Hilfiger’s “Nu America” jacket. No Sesso’s debut Carry Bag collection. Here’s what to covet this month.

a collage of different fashion images surrounding a row of green hedges

7 items to help you take a more ‘design-forward’ approach to your late-spring drip

From Prísma’s Zig Zag bench to YSL’s Le 37 Bucket, here’s what to covet in May and June.

flower cutouts with different textures and colors arranged in a black geometric stone vase

9 gifts to keep the Mother’s Day energy going beyond the weekend

From a spa day in Malibu to new Saint Laurent jewelry, these gifts will have lasting effects.

Image magazine issue 18 mission coveted lead image static.

To go on a mission you need a list. After these 9 items, everything else is optional

From Bonnie Clyde sunglasses to an Alexander McQueen bag, we’ve got you covered with all the necessary drip to accompany you as you get in traffic.

a collage of fashion products surrounded by black and white cutouts of florals

7 items that’ll make you spring forward so hard you might need to fall back

From Acne Studios’ belted coat to Bode’s quilted trousers, we’ve got the drip your closet needs for when the atmospheric rivers are behind us

collage of holiday gift guide items

33 items that can take care of all the people on your list, no matter the situation

Fashion and luxury pieces worth the hype. Gift-worthy experiences. The best of beauty and self-care. Coveted can help you find the right items to help you show love this holiday season.

Image Issue 15 Coveted November 2022

7 items to nourish the soul headed into the extended culinary holiday in L.A.

From Ghetto Gastro’s ‘Black Power Kitchen’ to Cabi’s Original Trio, Coveted knows what you need to feel whole.

20 products from L.A. brands to help you feel beautiful inside and out this fall

From Flamingo Estate mud bath to Black Girl Sunscreen to Ranavat Fortifying Hair Serum, elevation is the name of the game this season.

Coveted for the September 2022, Image magazine elana marie/For The Times; Kwame Adusei; Delos; Ade Samuel for INC; BusyBdy; Scott Montgomery/DITA Eyewear; Varley; The Mantra Co.

7 fashion items to help you switch up your wardrobe just enough for fall in L.A.

From Delos to Busybdy to DITA, here’s how you add fresh colors, textures and silhouettes to your closet.

collage of 7 Coveted items on a cosmic background for Image issue 12

These 7 fashion and beauty items are material conveyances for the spirit

From LU’U DAN’s Denim Phat Pants to Homage Year’s Ova Bag, these pieces will help you stay rooted, no matter your state of being.

Image Summer Gift Guide by Darian Symoné Harvin

19 items to help you refresh just in time for when L.A. summer kicks into high gear

Sunburned skin that needs soothing, cracked lips that need moisture, sweaty T-shirts that need replacing, ripped vacation bags. This is your survival kit for when things really heat up.

Collage by Oscar Duarte Bocanegra for Image magazine Issue 11

8 items to help you gut-reno your life in time for summer

From Pyer Moss’ Build Large purse to Porcelain Sneakerhead’s iconic sneaker sculptures, these finds will get your future self in order

collage of images from VEERT, Vida Kush, Hyper!, Byredo, So Home Collective, Kopari, Danessa Myricks, Youth Paris Grillz

The call to shine is coming from inside the house. These 8 items will help you answer

From VidaKush’s princess arm chain to Youth Grillz Paris’ brilliant dental flourishes, a long glistening summer awaits.

Image issue 09 coveted hero collage

7 self-care items to get your energy right for the L.A. kikis you missed last year

From Casper’s snoozewear blanket robe to Brittany Simone’s Yecór BHappy beanie, these items will set the mood.

Coveted collage for Image, issue 08.

25 essential items to bring to the desert so you can luxuriate properly at the BNB

The 25 best items to bring with you for self-care in the desert

Coveted column for issue 07, Image magazine. Collage is by Drew Milling for The Times.

7 winter-chic items to make cuffing-season casting calls feel a little less horrible

From Stella McCartney’s Duck City Glitter ankle boots to Saint Laurent’s silk and viscose Teddy jacket, you can leave them on read afterward if you want.

22 luxury holiday gifts actually worth sharing with the stylish people you love

Darian Symoné Harvin’s perfectly curated mix of finds — from L.A. staples to brands with all the buzz — is the only guide you need this szn.

collage of coveted images post-game for Image Issue 6

There is a correct way to self-care after a game. These 7 items will get you right

Whether you’re on the court or in the stands, these styles will make you look – and feel – like you’re part of the team.

Coveted collage for the Image section, issue 05 - Beauty.

7 mandatory cozy items for those cold autumn nights out in L.A. with no heat lamps

From Zegna’s Pure Cashmere Overshirt to Esquivel’s Jolene boots, you’ll be ready for those cold fall nights out in the city

7 mandatory fall pieces to make you forget about pumpkin spice

Here are fall clothing and accessories that go beyond just pumpkin spice.

Coveted column for the Image magazine, issue 3.

7 mandatory pieces to bring your fall style in L.A. down to Mars

Fall L.A. fashion trends: 7 mandatory items to buy right now

Coveted collage for the Image magazine, issue 02. Horizontal version 3:2.

9 must-haves for the perfect L.A. summer of surf and sand

Clothing, accessories, and jewelry for a perfect L.A. summer

Coveted fashion items

Want your wardrobe to capture the L.A. attitude right now? Try these 7 pieces

Add these items to your springtime wardrobe or get inspired by them.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Image

Advertisement