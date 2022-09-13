Your guide to L.A.’s most coveted fashion and beauty must-haves
- Share via
A curated list of fashion, beauty and luxury items.
From a Dior stole to a Louis Vuitton ear cuff, this month’s Coveted is all about treating yourself.
Our September wishlist includes a pair of Tory Burch sunnies, a Stüssy tee, Miu Miu bubble shoes and a Spinelli Kilcollin lariat.
We’re coveting watches from Panerai, bangles from Tiffany & Co. and glass clutches from Loro Piana.
From a Waka Waka rocking chair to a baby pink Brutalist listening station, here are the home, fashion and beauty items that will level you up this month.
Celine, Dior, Gucci and Diotima: Here’s what’s new and necessary from the spring collections.
From rare books to floating turntables, don’t be afraid to wish on the stars.
From Prada to Gucci to Omega, the 10 fashion and beauty items to sustain you this fall
From the richest Flamingo Estate Manuka honey hand cream to Bottega Veneta’s newest supple leather shoulder bag, here is our curation of must haves this month.
Our curation of must-have items for September include a Givenchy ballerina flat, Tory Burch tote, Martine Rose jumper and Musidora studded belt.
Our curation of must-have accessories this August.
From the perfect toasting glass to a delightful can opener, elevate your summer with these design-driven pieces
Our curated guide brings you items from Baccarat, Loewe, Rick Owens and more.
From a Lacoste tennis skirt-inspired bag to the sweetest pair of headphones from Beats and Sandy Liang.
How do you express your devotion? This spring, craft meaning with new styles from Tory Burch to Prada.
Impeccable quality, versatility and design collide in this season’s best gifts, from a 1920s wine opener to a cute bow pant.
From a Japanese denim jacket to an ultra-flattering tee, these items will have you dressing stylish and smart.
Just because the temperature is cooling down, it doesn’t mean your look has to.
Summer situationship fizzling out? Fret not. This fall, these are the pieces that will hold you down from day to night
7 items to keep you stylish, from a Sunday slipper to a full-on cashmere bodysuit.
From Loewe’s breezy silk minidress to ERL’s rugged zip-up hoodie, these items bring out the joyful and youthful.
From an unforgettable decanter to an adorable ottoman, these 8 items will awaken your inner interior designer.
From eye-popping swimwear to brightly colored portable speakers, here’s some inspiration for your next vacation.
From a new Canada Goose X KidSuper puffer jacket to a Marc Jacobs tote bag necklace, here’s what to covet this March.
From Bottega Veneta tinted shades to S’YTE T/W Gabardine pants, Coveted can help you get right for the grand finale.
From Wales Bonner’s compass brooch to Noon Goons and Christian Fletcher’s collection of hand-painted surf boards, these are the items to covet this month.
From Loewe’s Toy Over the Knee Boot to Bottega Veneta’s Cotton Patched Pointelle dress, here’s what to covet in September.
Marine Serre’s Silk Scarves Bowling Shirt. Supervsn x Tommy Hilfiger’s “Nu America” jacket. No Sesso’s debut Carry Bag collection. Here’s what to covet this month.
From Prísma’s Zig Zag bench to YSL’s Le 37 Bucket, here’s what to covet in May and June.
From a spa day in Malibu to new Saint Laurent jewelry, these gifts will have lasting effects.
From Bonnie Clyde sunglasses to an Alexander McQueen bag, we’ve got you covered with all the necessary drip to accompany you as you get in traffic.
From Acne Studios’ belted coat to Bode’s quilted trousers, we’ve got the drip your closet needs for when the atmospheric rivers are behind us
Fashion and luxury pieces worth the hype. Gift-worthy experiences. The best of beauty and self-care. Coveted can help you find the right items to help you show love this holiday season.
From Ghetto Gastro’s ‘Black Power Kitchen’ to Cabi’s Original Trio, Coveted knows what you need to feel whole.
From Flamingo Estate mud bath to Black Girl Sunscreen to Ranavat Fortifying Hair Serum, elevation is the name of the game this season.
From Delos to Busybdy to DITA, here’s how you add fresh colors, textures and silhouettes to your closet.
From LU’U DAN’s Denim Phat Pants to Homage Year’s Ova Bag, these pieces will help you stay rooted, no matter your state of being.
Sunburned skin that needs soothing, cracked lips that need moisture, sweaty T-shirts that need replacing, ripped vacation bags. This is your survival kit for when things really heat up.
From Pyer Moss’ Build Large purse to Porcelain Sneakerhead’s iconic sneaker sculptures, these finds will get your future self in order
From VidaKush’s princess arm chain to Youth Grillz Paris’ brilliant dental flourishes, a long glistening summer awaits.
From Casper’s snoozewear blanket robe to Brittany Simone’s Yecór BHappy beanie, these items will set the mood.
The 25 best items to bring with you for self-care in the desert
From Stella McCartney’s Duck City Glitter ankle boots to Saint Laurent’s silk and viscose Teddy jacket, you can leave them on read afterward if you want.
Darian Symoné Harvin’s perfectly curated mix of finds — from L.A. staples to brands with all the buzz — is the only guide you need this szn.
Whether you’re on the court or in the stands, these styles will make you look – and feel – like you’re part of the team.
From Zegna’s Pure Cashmere Overshirt to Esquivel’s Jolene boots, you’ll be ready for those cold fall nights out in the city
Here are fall clothing and accessories that go beyond just pumpkin spice.
Fall L.A. fashion trends: 7 mandatory items to buy right now
Clothing, accessories, and jewelry for a perfect L.A. summer
Add these items to your springtime wardrobe or get inspired by them.