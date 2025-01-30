Advertisement

Los Angeles Times Film Events

The Los Angeles Times produces three distinct screening series – The Envelope Live, Screen Gab Live and Indie Focus – at theaters across L.A. to highlight films and television shows you need to know about. Special panel discussions are hosted after the screenings, moderated by L.A. Times reporters. Find the latest events below.

SCREEN GAB LIVE >

on call, a police drama and a free preview from LA Times Screen Gab

RSVP NOW: “On Call” Preview with Showrunner/Co-Creator Tim Walsh

Join Screen Gab Live for a free screening of Amazon’s adrenalized police drama set in Long Beach, followed by a live Q&A.

Moderated by Matt Brennan

Date: February 5 at 7 p.m.

Location: The Culver Theater - 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Sponsored by Amazon Studios & LaCroix

RSVP Here

Mythic Quest Screengab

RSVP NOW: “Mythic Quest” Preview with Stars Rob McEllenny and Charlotte Nicdao

Join Screen Gab Live for a free preview screening of Episode 401 & Episode 402 of the hit series “Mythic Quest,” followed by a live Q&A with its stars.

Moderated by Matt Brennan

Date: February 6 at 7 p.m.

Location: The Culver Theater, 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Sponsored by AppleTV+

RSVP Here

MORE SCREEN GAB LIVE DATES >

THE ENVELOPE LIVE >

conclave Envelope Live Screening key art.

Envelope Live

Producer Tessa Ross, Screenwriter Peter Strong Discuss “Conclave” in Exclusive Q&A

Moderated by Mark Olsen

Date: Dec 6, 2024

Location: The Culver Theater - 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Sponsored by Focus Features

Watch the Q&A

MORE ENVELOPE LIVE EVENTS >

INDIE FOCUS >

Indie Focus Screenings

‘The Outrun’ featuring Saoirse Ronan

Moderated by Mark Olsen

Date: Oct. 2, 2024

Location: The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Sponsored by Sony Pictures Classics

MORE INDIE FOCUS EVENTS >