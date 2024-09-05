Commercial Real Estate

CareTrust REIT Inc. based in San Clemente, announced the acquisition of two skilled nursing facilities on opposite sides of the country in separate transactions.
Sept. 5, 2024
Los Angeles-based private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management announced the acquisition of lighting manufacturer Kichler Lighting from Masco Corp. for approximately $125 million.
Sept. 5, 2024
Irvine-based Advanced Real Estate acquired Canvas L.A., a 210-unit apartment building in downtown Los Angeles, for $62 million from Chicago-based Magnolia Capital.
Sept. 5, 2024
Beverly Hills-based One Cole Group acquired the North Beverly Drive Retail Collection for $39.2 million, or $3,524 per square foot.
Sept. 5, 2024
Flagstar Bank, N.A., the bank subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, Inc., recently announced the appointment of nine seasoned leaders to its leadership team, effective immediately.
Sept. 5, 2024
Annual Johnny Strange Legacy Skate Competition Draws Crowds as Milk-Centric Skaters Descended Upon Malibu Chili Cook-Off Event to Raise Funds in Support of Boys & Girls Club of Malibu
Sept. 5, 2024
Green Label Rx, a cannabis industry pioneer, opened the doors to its first retail location in Canoga Park recently.
Sept. 4, 2024
Keck Medicine Pioneers New Technology to ‘lights Up’ Bacteria in Wounds for Better Infection Prevention
New Keck Medicine of USC research published in Advances in Wound Care suggests there may be a more effective method to detect bacteria during wound debridement.
Sept. 4, 2024
Fashion Nova Acquires Iconic Beverly Hills Property for $118 Million, Relocating Global Headquarters
In a landmark real estate transaction, Fashion Nova, the globally recognized fashion brand, has purchased the prime office property located at 407 N. Maple Drive in Beverly Hills.
Sept. 4, 2024
San Diego-based Qualcomm Technologies Inc. agreed to acquire 4G IoT technologies of Sequans from Paris-based Sequans Communications S.A. for $200 million on August 23.
Aug. 30, 2024