At $1.34 billion, Tesla's Elon Musk was last year's best paid auto executive

Prospects for electric car and energy company Tesla may be uncertain, but Chief Executive Elon Musk certainly had a great year financially in 2016.

Automotive News reported Monday that Musk exercised stock options worth $1.34 billion last year. The options were due to expire in 2016. Stock options granted by a company’s board allow an executive to buy shares at a deeply discounted price.

That made Musk by far the best-compensated leader of a public automotive company.

Tesla units sales are flat and it’s burning cash as it produces the new Model 3 mid-market sedan, the success or failure of which could make or break the company.

Automotive News evaluated Musk’s stock option exercise with Equilar, an executive compensation specialist.

In a required government filing, Tesla reported that Musk had sold $593 million worth of stock to pay income taxes on the transaction.

Presumably, Musk held on to the remainder through 2016. Future filings will determine how many shares he sells in 2017.

From Jan. 1 to June 23, Tesla’s stock soared 77% in anticipation of the Model 3; the first one is expected to be delivered this month. It took a 20% drop in the days after, before recovering a bit. On Monday the Palo Alto company’s stock closed up nearly 1%, to $316.05.

Musk posted a picture Saturday of the first for-sale Model 3 to come off the assembly line. The company plans to build 30 this month, ramping up to 20,000 a month by the end of December.

