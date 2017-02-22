Tesla reports fourth-quarter and full-year results, says Model 3 on track

In a closely watched earnings report Wednesday, Tesla Inc. reported fourth-quarter and full-year results and assured investors that it is on schedule to produce its long-awaited, mid-market Model 3 electric car.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, the company lost $219.4 million, or 78 cents a share, on $2.3 billion in revenue. In the year-earlier quarter, Tesla lost $320.4 million, or $2.44 a share, on $1.21 billion in revenue.

Annual revenue rose 73% thanks to 76,230 deliveries of the company’s Model S and Model X electric luxury vehicles.

For the full year, Tesla said it lost $773 million on $7 billion in revenue, compared with a loss of $887 million on $4.04 billion in revenue in 2015.

Given the company’s grand ambitions and billions in capital investments required to achieve them, the losses were expected, although analysts differed widely on just how much the company would lose.

“For Tesla the story is not about today, the story is about tomorrow,” said Efraim Levy, analyst at CFRA Research. “It’s about the Model 3.”

Tesla’s earnings results, released after the markets closed Wednesday, for the first time included SolarCity, the rooftop solar cell company Tesla bought in November. Because the numbers only include performance since the merger, they had little effect on the totals.

At 2:10 p.m. PST the company’s stock was up $7.49, or 3%, to $281 in after-hours trading.

The company also announced that the new mid-market Model 3 is set for initial production in July and volume production by September. That may be the most important news of the day. Some investors and analysts were worried the Model 3 might be behind schedule.

“Wall Street news aside, the real spotlight on Tesla remains its long-awaited Model 3,” said Michael Harley, executive analyst for Kelley Blue Book. “Musk has to take off his rose-colored glasses and focus on efficiently launching production of its most important vehicle to date. If the company can’t meet its output goals of 5,000 units per week by the end of 2017, which is highly optimistic considering the obstacles it has faced with prior model start-ups, the stumble may be the fall that breaks the company’s knees.”

Tesla said production has begun at its Gigafactory on battery packs for its cars and for electrical storage at homes, businesses and utilities.

And more Gigafactories are on the way. Tesla said it expected to finalize locations “for Gigafactories 3, 4 and possibly 5” soon.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and other executives will field analyst calls in a conference call later Wednesday.

The company intends to produce 500,000 vehicles annually by the end of 2018 and a million vehicles by 2020. Small buses, trucks and a small SUV may be added to the mix of products, the company has said.

Tesla had announced a rare profit for the third quarter last October, weeks before shareholders of both companies were to vote to approve the SolarCity merger. Critics said the profit was unsustainable; supporters said the results proved the company could produce positive cash flow on existing capital investments if it had to.

Tesla paid $2.1 billion for SolarCity in November. Since then analysts have wondered how SolarCity financial results will be reported. Cash flow is the key metric on everyone’s mind. While the Model 3 and the battery packs are essential to Tesla’s success, the cash SolarCity throws off or sucks up will enhance or detract from the entire effort.

However, on Wednesday Tesla said SolarCity results will be folded into its battery pack operations, making the solar unit’s contribution to cash flow hard to figure.

