Volvo to supply Uber with 24,000 self-driving taxis

Volvo said Monday it will sell tens of thousands of vehicles to Uber Technologies Inc. starting as early as 2019 that will serve as the ride-hailing company’s self-driving taxi fleet.

The so-called base vehicles will be developed off of car architecture currently used on Volvo’s 90 series cars and the XC60 midsize SUV. Volvo said in a statement that its engineers have worked closely with Uber to develop the technology on another SUV currently on the market.

The autonomous vehicle fleet will number 24,000 vehicles, according to the Wall Street Journal. It’s unclear when the vehicles would be put on the road.

Jeff Miller, head of auto alliances at San Francisco-based Uber, said in a statement that the agreement puts the company on a “path towards mass produced self-driving vehicles at scale.”

The Swedish carmaker, acquired by Chinese automaker Geely Holding in 2012, said it also plans to use the base vehicle in the development of its own “independent autonomous car strategy.” The automaker said it plans to release its first fully autonomous car in 2021.

The “framework agreement,” which Volvo said was non-exclusive, builds on an earlier agreement from 2016 in which the two companies said they would co-develop autonomous vehicles.

Uber has ramped up its interest in self-driving technology.

Last year, the company began offering rides in self-driving Ford Fusions to passengers in Pittsburgh as part of a test of Uber’s self-driving technology. The firm has also opened an advanced technologies group focused on self-driving-technology development, vehicle safety and mapping.

Competitor Lyft has also doubled down on development of autonomous vehicle technology. The San Francisco ride-hailing firm set up a unit to develop autonomous vehicle technology this past summer. It has also formed partnerships with General Motors and Waymo, the self-driving car company created by Google.

CAPTION President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. Homicides in Harvard Park nearly tripled in 2016 . Zimbabwe’s president was expected to resign Sunday after the ruling party fired him. President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. Homicides in Harvard Park nearly tripled in 2016 . Zimbabwe’s president was expected to resign Sunday after the ruling party fired him. CAPTION President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. Homicides in Harvard Park nearly tripled in 2016 . Zimbabwe’s president was expected to resign Sunday after the ruling party fired him. President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. Homicides in Harvard Park nearly tripled in 2016 . Zimbabwe’s president was expected to resign Sunday after the ruling party fired him. CAPTION An obituary for Charles Manson, dead at 83. An obituary for Charles Manson, dead at 83. CAPTION A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama.UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. President Trump met with the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte in Manila. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama.UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. President Trump met with the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte in Manila. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. CAPTION Sen. Al Franken apologized after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of sexual harassment, House Republicans approved their sweeping tax-cut package Thursday, Sarah Silverman broke her silence on longtime friend Louis C.K. on Thursday, and UCLA is a 16-point underdog against No. 11 USC on Saturday. Sen. Al Franken apologized after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of sexual harassment, House Republicans approved their sweeping tax-cut package Thursday, Sarah Silverman broke her silence on longtime friend Louis C.K. on Thursday, and UCLA is a 16-point underdog against No. 11 USC on Saturday. CAPTION UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. A 37-year-old man was convicted of murder in the torture death of his girlfriend's 8-year-old son. Concert promoter Goldenvoice is ending its partnership with FYF Festival founder Sean Carlson. UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. A 37-year-old man was convicted of murder in the torture death of his girlfriend's 8-year-old son. Concert promoter Goldenvoice is ending its partnership with FYF Festival founder Sean Carlson.

samantha.masunaga@latimes.com

Twitter: @smasunaga

UPDATES:

7:25 a.m.: This article was updated with additional information about Uber’s and Lyft’s self-driving technology development.

6:50 a.m.: This article was updated with additional details by Times staff.

This article was originally published at 6:15 a.m.