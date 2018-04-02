David Hogg's call for a boycott of Laura Ingraham is in the best tradition of democracy

Instinctively or otherwise, Hogg has shown that he understands the dynamic of advertising on provocative programs like Ingraham's. Advertisers of consumer products fear controversy more than anything — especially political controversy. So why are they willing to advertise on a show like Ingraham's? It's because they covet her viewership, which sometimes has been the fourth-highest in all cable news. As long as Ingraham operates within the political bubble of Fox News, the advertisers aren't worried about politically neutral or liberal consumers being appalled by their association with her show; they figure those consumers aren't watching it and therefore don't know they're advertising on it.