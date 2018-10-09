A lawsuit charges that LaCroix's natural water is full of synthetic ingredients. But the lawsuit looks like a crock.

As we’ve reported in the past, much of her work more resembles pseudoscience than science. “Avoid ingredients you can't pronounce or that you've never heard of," she has counseled her followers, as if individual ignorance is a healthcare rule to live by. She tortures the origin and chemicals deemed safe to make them sound disgusting or dangerous -- "I couldn't believe there was beaver's ass in my vanilla ice cream, coal tar in my mac and cheese, yoga mat and shoe rubber in my bread," she wrote in her 2015 book “The Food Babe Way,” distorting each of these perfectly safe compounds beyond recognition or reality.