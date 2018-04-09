A few words (wasted) about Tom Lehrer on his 90th birthday

What's remarkable about Lehrer is that his best songs — dare one say "greatest"? — still resonate today. That may be because their topics — racial conflict, pollution, religious intolerance, nuclear brinkmanship — have never gone away. But it's more likely that he found a way to extract the most serious and scary aspects of daily life and present it in a form that at least left us with the conviction that when we exit, we'll exit laughing. That the lyrics were often distinctly impolite— what today we'd call politically incorrect, big-time — was part of the thrill.