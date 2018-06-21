Internet providers' big money leaves a California net neutrality bill 'eviscerated'

Wiener’s bill wouldn’t have outlawed zero-rating, but would have prohibited ISPs from taking pay for it. The measure would have allowed ISPs to exempt whole categories of content from data caps — gaming or movies, say — but not to limit the exemptions only to certain providers within those categories. “If AT&T says, if you use our product it won't count against your data, but if you use our competitor's product it will count,” Wiener told me in April, “that is anti-competitive, monopolistic behavior and it's prohibited under our bill."