No, Medicaid expansion did not worsen the opioid crisis--but it's crucial for fixing the problem

Johnson’s assertion about the role of Medicaid expansion appears to be based on two factors: A flawed interpretation of the data, and an ideological impulse to attack Medicaid expansion. Johnson focused on an increase in opioid deaths in expansion states after the expansion in 2014, but massaged his presentation to obscure that the increase in opioid-related hospitalizations followed the same trend in expansion and non-expansion states. To the extent it might have been a bit higher in expansion states, that was because many states at the epicenter of the crisis had opted to expand — the hospitalization rates in expansion states were higher as early as 2011, three years before expansion began.