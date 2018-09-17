Trump's FCC chief takes aim at California's net neutrality bill, reviving threadbare arguments

Pai’s assertion that California’s measure is illegal and could be overturned as an infringement of the federal government’s preemption of internet regulation is questionable, experts say. When he nullified the 2015 FCC rule, Pai effectively took the government out of the business of regulating network neutrality; the states are merely stepping into a vacuum — legal experts say it may be hard for the government to argue that its regulations preempt the states’ if it doesn’t actually have regulations in place and has expressed the wish not to have any in the future.