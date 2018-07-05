Sonic is a small ISP that competes brilliantly with the big guys — so they're trying to throttle its business

The phone companies staved off a rule that they share their fiber lines, as well as their copper lines, with competitors by asserting that they simply wouldn’t invest in fiber if they couldn’t keep the infrastructure to themselves. In 2004, the FCC dropped the rule and Edward Whitacre, the chairman of SBC — later to morph into today’s AT&T — declared that an era of “innovation and investment” was dawning. “The shovel is in the ground and we are ready to go,” he said.