Why would Tesla fight a rule that would force electric-car manufacturers to treat their workers well?

Tesla’s brief wasn’t the only filing that was critical of the rule, but it’s probably safe to say that it was the most negative. Even bitterly so. That’s because the company is convinced that the rule is part of a plot by labor unions to win a ferocious organizing battle at Tesla’s auto factory in Fremont. The company is irked that the state would place its thumb on the union-organizing scale, given that it’s the only major automaker in California and one of its larger manufacturing enterprises, with 20,000 workers on the payroll.