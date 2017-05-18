Texas wants to use federal money to attack Planned Parenthood — and might get it

Five years ago, Texas voluntarily gave up $30 million a year in federal funding for women’s health programs, just so it could exclude Planned Parenthood from the roster of approved providers. Instead, the state established its own so-called Healthy Texas Women program in which it could set its own rules.

Now, staggering under the cost of the program and hopeful that the Trump administration will see things its way, Texas is applying for a restoration of the federal subsidy under the same terms. Signals from the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services suggest the state might succeed. If so, some other states may follow, and the cause of women’s reproductive health will suffer a major blow.

“Clearly this administration is hostile to reproductive health, and clearly they are interested in reviewing this application,” says Elizabeth Nash, senior state issues manager at the Guttmacher Institute, which concerns itself with reproductive health.

The Texas initiative comes in the form of an application for a demonstration waiver from Medicaid officials. It seeks $405 million in funding over five years, without giving up several features of its family planning program that run counter to Medicaid law and policies.

The state seeks permission to “favor childbirth and family planning services that do not include elective abortions or the promotion of elective abortions” — that is, any abortions not deemed necessary for the health of the mother — “and to avoid the direct or indirect use of state funds to promote or support elective abortions.” That’s coded language aimed at Planned Parenthood, which provides abortion services.

Texas also wants to retain its requirement that women aged 15 to 17 obtain parental consent to participate in the program. That’s a rule not present in any other Medicaid program nationwide, Nash says, and one that would discourage some sexually active teenagers from obtaining medical services. And it wants to exclude emergency contraceptives such as morning-after pills from coverage, a provision that makes only political, not medical, sense. The program is expected to be covering 775,000 women and infants by 2023.

The Texas application is only one of several waiver proposals percolating in conservative states. According to a list compiled by Governing magazine, they include the following:

— In Arizona, a request to add a lifetime benefit cap and a work requirement to Medicaid. This is part of a nationwide conservative crusade that overlooks that the vast majority of Medicaid enrollees already are employed or are ill, disabled, going to school, or caring for family members at home. It’s an ideologically punitive rather than practical policy. Kentucky’s GOP Gov. Matt Bevin, a sworn enemy of the Affordable Care Act even though its implementation under his Democratic predecessor, Steve Beshear, was one of the most successful in the nation, also wants to add a work requirement to the ACA’s Medicaid expansion.

— In Arkansas, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has asked to roll back the eligibility for enrollment in Medicaid expansion under the ACA to 100% of the federal poverty limit, rather than the law’s 138% ceiling. It’s unclear where the 60,000 Arkansans thereby snuffed from the Medicaid rolls would obtain their coverage.

— Florida’s Republican Gov. Rick Scott wants to convert his own Medicaid program to a block-grant, ostensibly to give the state more flexibility in spending. But critics observe that block grants typically don’t keep pace with a program’s expenses.

— Maine’s GOP Gov. Paul LePage wants to subject Medicaid recipients to an asset test and bar those with more than $5,000 to their name. Asset tests are illegal under current law. He wants to charge some enrollees premiums, drop coverage for 90 days for those who miss payments, and limit benefits to 36 months for the unemployed.

— Wisconsin’s GOP Gov. Scott Walker wants to drug-test Medicaid enrollees, an enormous waste of money when applied to any public assistance program.

It’s unclear whether any of these proposals will be approved, although HHS has said it will be more indulgent toward waiver requests than the Obama administration, which tended to be a stickler against work requirements and any but very minimal premiums or cost sharing.

The Texas proposal is both more far-reaching and more ideological than any of these. Nevertheless, state officials told the Houston Chronicle that they’d been “encouraged” to ask the Trump HHS to reverse the Obama administration’s refusal to allow them to exclude Planned Parenthood from the women’s health program. They wouldn't say who delivered the encouragement, stating only that “the sentiment is that the federal government may be open to new ideas.”

Texas lost federal Medicaid funding for its reproductive health program in 2012, when the Obama administration rejected its demand to bar Planned Parenthood from receiving funds. The ban violated Medicaid law, which mandates that patients be permitted to receive treatment from any provider of their choice. Texas then established a fully state-financed program, starting Jan. 1, 2013.