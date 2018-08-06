In a strikingly ignorant tweet, Trump gets almost everything about California wildfires wrong

Denham and his Central Valley colleagues are especially exercised about a plan announced last month by the California State Water Resources Control Board to step up water flows into the San Joaquin River, which eventually empties into the Pacific. The board is taking that step because so much water has been pumped into the valley at the expense of the river ecosystem that the state’s salmon fishery has been all but destroyed. Denham, who calls the plan a “water grab,” has introduced legislation in Washington to block it. As Gleick points out, water in Northern California flows to the ocean naturally — it’s the irrigation and urban users who have “diverted” it.