Mark Zuckerberg shows why giving company founders total control can be disastrous

The arrogance this instills in the 33-year-old founder is palpable. It certainly helps to account for Zuckerberg's — that is, Facebook's — insensitivity to its users' privacy needs, and to his airy dismissal (thus far) of calls for his testimony. (He told Wired in an interview that he would prefer that underlings provide Congress with the testimony sought — "So as long as it's a substantive testimony where what folks are trying to get is as much content as possible, I'm not sure when I'll be the right person," he said.)