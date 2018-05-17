Judge rules in favor of Redstone family in fight over control of CBS

A Delaware judge refused to issue a restraining order against Shari Redstone and her family Thursday, allowing them to continue to keep tight control over CBS Corp. — and possibly begin to replace members of the board.
CBS stock immediately plummeted more than 6%.
The judge's ruling deals a huge setback to CBS Chairman and Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, who has been chafing under the control of Shari Redstone. Now his future is in doubt.
The judge, Andre G. Bouchard, appeared to be concerned about the potential of setting new law by issuing a restraining order and potentially opening the door for other boards, not just CBS, to try to overthrow their controlling shareholders.
"No precedent has been cited in which this (or any other court) has granted such relief," Bouchard wrote in his ruling Thursday.
National Amusements Inc., the Redstone family's investment vehicle, which effectively controls CBS, issued a statement praising the ruling:
"We are pleased by the court's decision to deny CBS and its special committee's unprecedented motion to try to deprive a shareholder of its fundamental voting rights," the family said. "The court's ruling today represents a vindication of National Amusements' right to protect its interests."
The judge's ruling appears to lessen the sting of a what was expected to be a contentious CBS board meeting Thursday afternoon. CBS board members had been planning to consider voting on an extraordinary maneuver that would have stripped the company's controlling shareholders — Redstone and her family — of their voting clout.
CBS said in a statement that it would forge ahead with the 5 p.m. EDT meeting.
However, it is doubtful that CBS' independent board members, who are recommending the move against the Redstones, will now succeed in that effort. Redstone — through National Amusements — on Wednesday made changes to CBS' bylaws, requiring that votes on such matters to receive at least 90% approval of the board.
Redstone can now effectively block any change that she does not like because she has at least two board allies, both of whom have served as Redstone family attorneys. The bylaws change came just an hour before a hearing before Bouchard to consider CBS' request for a temporary restraining order against the Redstones — a move that seemed to startle even the judge overseeing the case.
CBS on Thursday said in a statement that it was not abandoning its effort to "continue to act in and to protect the best interests of all CBS shareholders. Notably, the ruling clearly recognizes that we may bring further legal action to challenge any actions by NAI that we consider to be unlawful, and we will bring such action if needed to protect the interests of all shareholders. We remain confident that we will prevail in the lawsuit previously filed by CBS and the members of its Special Committee."
The legal wrangling could become a protracted affair if CBS tries to continue to fight the Redstones. CBS' independent shareholders were recommending issuing a dividend that would give votes to Class B shareholders, who currently lack a vote.
Under that scenario, the Redstones would have just 17% of the vote, compared with the nearly 80% they now enjoy. The Redstones own 10.3% of CBS.
The courtoom brawl comes after months of strained relations among Redstone, Moonves and other members of CBS' board. Redstone has been trying to push through a merger with Viacom Inc., the other company that her family controls.
CBS' independent directors on Sunday concluded that merger was not in the best interest of its shareholders.
UPDATES:
9:30 p.m.: This article was updated to include statements from CBS and National Amusements.
This aricle was originally published at 8:55 a.m.