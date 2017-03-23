DirecTV, Justice Department settle Dodgers channel lawsuit, but TV standoff lives on

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday settled its lawsuit with AT&T, resolving claims that a high-level DirecTV executive illegally colluded with other pay-TV companies in Southern California to block the rollout of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ cable sports channel in 2014.

As part of the settlement, AT&T pledged to monitor its employees so they do not illegally share information about sensitive contract negotiations with competitors.

However, the government stopped short of demanding that AT&T, which acquired satellite television service DirecTV in 2015, begin carrying SportsNet LA, the Dodgers-owned channel.

That means the shutout of the Dodgers channel — which is about to enter its fourth season — will continue unless AT&T agrees on its own to carry the channel on its DirecTV and U-Verse pay-TV systems. Pay-TV companies have insisted that SportsNet LA is too expensive.

Thursday’s “settlement promotes competition among pay-television providers and prevents AT&T and DirecTV from engaging in illegal conduct that thwarts the competitive process,” Brent Snyder, acting assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s antitrust division, said in a statement.

The government, which did not ask for a fine, said the settlement fully resolves the lawsuit it brought against AT&T in November. The suit alleged that DirecTV’s chief content officer, Dan York, was “the ringleader of a series of unlawful information exchanges” in 2014 with three competitors — Cox Communications Inc., Charter Communications Inc. and AT&T (before the company bought DirectTV).

The information sharing in early 2014 came as another competitor, Time Warner Cable, was struggling to win carriage in Southern California for SportsNet LA.

Charter Communications, which acquired Time Warner Cable last year, remains the only pay-TV company that offers the sports channel. The other pay-TV companies continue to refuse to carry it.

The settlement “will ensure that when DirecTV and AT&T negotiate with providers of video programming, including negotiations to telecast the Dodgers Channel, they will not illegally share competitively sensitive information with their rivals,” the government said in a statement.

DirecTV’s refusal in 2014 to negotiate with Time Warner Cable upended efforts to secure broad carriage for the channel. The long stalemate prevented thousands of Dodger fans from seeing the team’s games during the final three seasons of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully’s long career with the Dodgers.

“We are pleased to have resolved this matter to the satisfaction of all parties,” AT&T said in a statement. A spokesman declined to comment further.

AT&T and DirecTV provide service to about 1.5 million subscriber homes in the Los Angeles region.

Dallas-based AT&T appeared motivated to resolve the Justice Department lawsuit because it also is seeking that agency’s approval for the its proposed $85-billion takeover of media company Time Warner Inc., which owns such prominent properties as HBO, CNN, TBS, the Cartoon Network and the Warner Bros. film and TV studio in Burbank.

The Los Angeles Dodgers had hoped the government’s lawsuit would finally break the logjam that has prevented tens of thousands of Dodger fans from regularly watching the team’s games on TV.

The Dodgers did not have immediate comment.

This month, Charter reached a deal with Tribune Media for 10 Dodger games to be simulcast on Tribune’s KTLA-TV Channel 5 in Los Angeles in April and early May.

