'Jumanji' cleans up at the box office, in a surprise smash for Sony

The week-to-week box office declines for the movie have been relatively small as its run has continued. "Jumanji's" weekend grosses have dropped 25% to 30% in the last several weeks, according to data from Box Office Mojo. Typical blockbusters slip by about 50% in the weeks following their big openings. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" has ranked No. 1 for three consecutive weeks, a bright spot in an otherwise shrinking market for cinemas. This weekend, it is expected to finally yield the throne to "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," the third film in Fox's dystopian young adult series.