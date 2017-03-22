Global box office hit $38.6 billion last year, but movie struggles in China slowed growth

Global box office revenue growth slowed last year as international receipts declined for the first time in 12 years, reflecting a cooling in China’s once red-hot film market, according to a new report.

The total worldwide box office rose 1% to a record level of $38.6 billion in ticket sales last year, according to a report from the Motion Picture Assn. of America, the lobbying group that represents the six largest film studios. In 2015, global revenues jumped 5%.

The leveling off of the box office underscored sluggish movie ticket sales in countries outside the United States and Canada. Foreign box office totaled $27.2 billion in 2016, down from $27.3 billion in the prior year, thanks to a dramatic slowdown in box office growth in China, coupled with the increased value of the U.S. dollar compared to other currencies, the association said in a report released Wednesday.

Though a slight decrease of less than 1%, it’s the first time the international box office has fallen since 2005. The flat year comes as the major studios are focusing on a film audience that has become increasingly global with the rise of middle-class consumers in other countries. International made up 71% of the global box office in 2016, compared to 63% a decade ago.

China’s slowdown was particularly jarring for the industry, coming after years of speculation that the country would soon surpass the United States and Canada as the world’s largest film market.

Revenues from China fell 1% to $6.6 billion in 2016, in terms of U.S. dollars, a surprising downturn from the prior year, when ticket sales grew by 49%. In local currency terms, China’s ticket sales still increased 4%. A variety of factors damaged the box office in China, including a series of sub-par movies, a lack of discounts by China’s online ticket sellers, and greater government scrutiny of bogus box office statistics.

Foreign currency declines in countries such as Mexico, Argentina and Britain also depressed revenues in U.S. dollar terms.

The statistics were brighter for the domestic market.

Box office receipts hit a record $11.4 billion in the United States and Canada, up 2% from 2015, thanks to blockbusters such as “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “The Secret Life of Pets,” and “Captain America: Civil War,” which have been a boon to movie theaters.

Nonetheless, the industry is facing some troubling headwinds, including long-term stagnation in the number of tickets sold. Admissions totaled 1.32 billion last year, flat compared to the previous year, and down from 1.4 billion a decade ago. The slide in attendance underscores the rising competition cinemas face to lure younger audiences who have more entertainment options in the home.

ryan.faughnder@latimes.com

Twitter: @rfaughnder