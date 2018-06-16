Historic sale of the L.A. Times to billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong to close on Monday

Since March, he has taken a crash course in newspapering by reaching out to high-profile news veterans, including Norman Pearlstine, a former top editor and business executive at Time Inc., whom Soon-Shiong hired this spring as an advisor to help with the transition. He has also sought input from Dean Baquet, executive editor of the New York Times (and former top editor at the Los Angeles Times); Marty Baron, executive editor of the Washington Post (another Times alum); Donald Graham, former owner of the Post; longtime Washington columnist Al Hunt; former Times publisher Tom Johnson; and Judy Woodruff, anchor of the PBS “NewsHour.”