Warner Bros. shakes up DC leadership after 'Justice League' falls short at box office

The Warner Bros. film executive in charge of production on the studio’s DC superhero films is stepping down after the disappointment of the big-budget movie “Justice League,” in the latest shake-up related to the blockbuster franchise.

Jon Berg, co-president of production at Warner Bros. Pictures, will leave his post at the studio to become a producer with filmmaker Roy Lee, who has produced successful movies for the studio including “It” and “The Lego Movie.”

Berg, who ran point on DC movies and was credited as a producer on “Justice League,” has been an executive at the studio for about a decade. Toby Emmerich, president of Warner Bros. Picture Group, said it was Berg’s decision to step down.

“This is something that Jon approached me about six months ago, and he expressed his goal was to ultimately be a producer at the studio,” Emmerich said in a statement. “We’re thrilled that Jon is partnering with Roy and anticipate their company being a valuable source of movies for Warner Bros. and New Line.”

The change, first reported by Variety, is expected to take effect in early next year. No replacement has been named.

Warner Bros. in May 2016 named Berg to lead the newly created label DC Films with DC Entertainment chief creative officer Geoff Johns in a move meant to improve the company’s superhero films. Aside from this year’s global hit “Wonder Woman,” most of the films have been panned by critics.

“Justice League" has underperformed at the box office, grossing $572 million worldwide since its release in mid-November. The film, starring Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot, cost an estimated $300 million to produce. “Wonder Woman” grossed more than $820 million in global receipts.

CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp on what critics awards mean for the Oscars, factoring in the academy's expanding membership. Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp on what critics awards mean for the Oscars, factoring in the academy's expanding membership. CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." CAPTION Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film."

ryan.faughnder@latimes.com

@rfaughnder