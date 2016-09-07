Everything new about the iPhone 7

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
For nearly a decade, Apple has unveiled its new line of iPhones in September. It's something of a tradition in the tech world -- and this year isn't any different. The technology giant is hosting a press conference on Wednesday, September 7 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in Downtown San Francisco, and the rumor mill has been buzzing in anticipation of:
- A new iPhone, named the iPhone 7, in new colors
- The elimination of the 3.5-millimeter audio jack from the new phone
- A new Apple Watch
- Launch dates for new Apple operating systems
Stay here for the latest news, reaction and analysis.