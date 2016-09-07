Everything new about the iPhone 7

BUSINESS
For nearly a decade, Apple has unveiled its new line of iPhones in September. It's something of a tradition in the tech world -- and this year isn't any different. The technology giant is hosting a press conference on Wednesday, September 7 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in Downtown San Francisco, and the rumor mill has been buzzing in anticipation of:

  • A new iPhone, named the iPhone 7, in new colors
  • The elimination of the 3.5-millimeter audio jack from the new phone
  • A new Apple Watch
  • Launch dates for new Apple operating systems

Here's what to expect from the iPhone 7

The body: 

  • It comes in a few finishes: high-gloss jet black, matte black, gold, silver and rose gold.
  • It has a new home button that is force-sensitive.
  • It is water and dust resistant.

The camera:

  • It features an optical image stabilizer to reduce the blur from shaky hands.
  • There's a new six-element, f/1.8 aperture lens and a 12 megapixel high-speed sensor.
  • Apple has overhauled the flash, adding four LED lights and the ability to compensate for the flickering of artificial light.
  • The big change comes to those who shell out for the iPhone 7 Plus. It features two 12 megapixel cameras -- one with a wide-angle lens, another with a telephoto lens for better zooming. It also allows for bokeh, those artful blurry circles you'll see in photos with lots of depth of field. It achieves this using machine learning to apply a depth map to an image and blur the background.

The display:

  • The iPhone 7 comes with a Retina HD display that's 25% brighter than the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

The sound:

  • Farewell headphone jack. Apple nixed the industury standard 3.5-millimeter headphone jack and replaced it with speakers -- one at the top and one at the bottom. This gives the iPhone 7 stereo sound that's twice as loud. 
  • Apple will use its proprietary lightning port as its a digital audio connection.
  • Every iPhone 7 will ship with a pair of earbuds that connect through the lightning port, and an adapter that works with wired headphones.
  • Apple defends getting rid of the headphone jack as a sign of the company's courage, a shift that will help the company make phones smaller -- and a step toward a wireless future.

