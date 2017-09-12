Apple's newest iPhone: Live updates

Apple Inc. is expected to showcase its latest iPhone on Tuesday in a much-hyped product unveiling held for the first time at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, Calif., campus.
An update of the company's signature gadget, now in its 10th year, is the most anticipated part of the keynote address, and it could have big ramifications for the smartphone industry as a whole.
But that's not all: There might be updates to the Apple Watch and Apple TV, among other products and services.
The new iPhone could make laptops obsolete
LaNada Peppers uses her Samsung Galaxy Note 5 for nearly everything.
As a journalist and communications manager, the 35-year-old relies on her smartphone to take photos, update social media, write stories, book interviews, capture video and send emails. When she needs to type fast, she connects a portable keyboard. If she needs to edit audio, an app does the job.
“Essentially, I live on this thing and don’t know what I would do without it,” she said.
Yet she still lugs around a laptop for things her phone can’t do as well: editing photos and video, and storing and backing up files.
That gap could close Tuesday when Samsung’s fierce rival Apple unveils its newest iPhone. After spending past iterations increasing the size of the phone, improving its screen, honing its camera and, as of last year, getting rid of the analog headphone jack, design leaks suggest that the new phone’s main selling point, aside from being sleeker and shinier than iPhones past, will be the breadth of its capabilities.
Apple will announce its new iPhone from its 'spaceship' campus
Apple will host its annual keynote event today at the Steve Jobs Theater at its futuristic new campus in Cupertino, Calif.
The event will be live streamed, beginning at 10 a.m. Pacific time. The stream will be viewable only through the Safari web browser.
The most valuable company in the world by market cap is expected to announce a new flagship smartphone, updates to the Apple Watch and AirPods, and a release date for iOS 11.
Apple's new iPhone is rumored to cost about $1,000, more than a Macbook Air
Is a phone worth a mortgage payment? That’s what consumers may be asking themselves when Apple unveils its newest iPhone on Tuesday.
The latest iteration of one of America’s most indispensable products is expected to come in at a record price befitting a laptop. Analysts expect the entry-level 64-gigabyte handset to cost about $1,000, the 256-gigabyte version to cost about $1,100 and the top-of-the-line 512-gigabyte model to cost about $1,200.
That could make the iPhone 8 the most expensive mass market cellphone, ahead of the current priciest device, the recently released $950 Samsung Galaxy Note 8. It would also cost at least as much as an entry-level MacBook Air.