Apple Inc. is showcasing its latest iPhones on Tuesday in a much-hyped product unveiling held for the first time at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, Calif., campus.
An update of the company's signature gadget, now in its 10th year, is the most anticipated part of the keynote address, and it could have big ramifications for the smartphone industry as a whole.
But that's not all: There's news about the Apple Watch and the Apple TV, as well as other products and services.
Remember when the Apple watch was about fashion and function? Now it's for fitness and health
|Tracey Lien
After launching as a watch intended to assist with productivity (and supposedly help you look stylish while doing so), Apple appears to be reframing its timepiece as a health and fitness gadget.
In a presentation focused mainly on health tracking and exercise apps (including a shout-out to snowboarders and live video of a stand-up paddle-boarder), Apple said its new operating system for wearables, to be released Sept. 19, will include:
- Enhancements to heart rate app so you can see your heart rate on the watch face
- The ability to see your resting heart rate and recovery heart rate
- Notifications when it detects an elevated heart rate and you don't appear to be active
- Monitoring of heart rhythm, surfacing irregular rhythms