Remember when the Apple watch was about fashion and function? Now it's for fitness and health

Apple Inc. is showcasing its latest iPhones on Tuesday in a much-hyped product unveiling held for the first time at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, Calif., campus.

An update of the company's signature gadget, now in its 10th year, is the most anticipated part of the keynote address, and it could have big ramifications for the smartphone industry as a whole.

But that's not all: There's news about the Apple Watch and the Apple TV, as well as other products and services.