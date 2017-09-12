Apple Inc. showcased its latest iPhones -- the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X -- on Tuesday in a much-hyped product unveiling held for the first time at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, Calif., campus.
An update of the company's signature gadget, now in its 10th year, was the most anticipated part of the keynote address, and it could have big ramifications for the smartphone industry as a whole.
There was news about the Apple Watch and the Apple TV too.
The price of the $999 iPhone X is unprecedented, Apple's history shows
|Tracey Lien
With the iPhone X -- Apple's new premiere gadget -- starting at $999, the Cupertino, Calif., technology giant has broken new ground when it comes to pricing.
Even for Apple, which isn't known for its low prices, the jump to $1,000 phones is a major shift. It's a jump of $200 from its next most expensive starting price.
Below is a chronological list of iPhone prices throughout the years (all prices are for the most basic model at launch, without a cellphone carrier contract).
- iPhone 3G (2008) - $499
- iPhone 3GS (2009) - $499
- iPhone 4 (2010) - $549
- iPhone 4S (2011) - $649
- iPhone 5 (2012) - $649
- iPhone 5C (2013) - $549
- iPhone 5S (2013) - $649
- iPhone 6 (2014) - $649
- iPhone 6 Plus (2014) - $749
- iPhone 6S (2015) - $649
- iPhone 6S Plus (2015) - $749
- iPhone SE (2016) - $399
- iPhone 7 (2016) - $649
- iPhone 7 Plus (2016) - $769
- iPhone 8 (2017) - $699
- iPhone 8 Plus (2017) - $799
- iPhone X (2017) - $999
(Source: Apple History / Apple)