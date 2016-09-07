BUSINESS
BUSINESS

For nearly a decade, Apple has unveiled its new line of iPhones in September. It's something of a tradition in the tech world -- and this year isn't expected to be any different. The technology giant is hosting a press conference on Wednesday, September 7 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in Downtown San Francisco, and the rumor mill has been buzzing in anticipation of:

  • A new iPhone, likely named the iPhone 7, in new colors
  • The elimination of the 3.5-millimeter audio jack from the new phone
  • A new Apple Watch
  • Launch dates for new Apple operating systems

Sept. 7, 2016
9:31 a.m. Sept. 7, 2016, 9:31 a.m. San Francisco

The media, like everyone else, are waiting for Apple to announce new products

Tracey Lien

(Tracey Lien / Los Angeles Times)
The doors have not yet opened outside the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, where the tech media have gathered in anticipation of Apple's newest suite of products.

Global media outlets, regional papers, bloggers and analysts are milling about, badges in hand, waiting to snag seats inside. TV news crews are lining the block near City Hall, preparing to provide hot commentary on the only gadget release that gets treated like international news.

With 34 minutes until kickoff, the mood, though, remains relaxed.

Sept. 7, 2016
9:13 a.m. Sept. 7, 2016, 9:13 a.m. San Francisco

Why Apple needs to wow

Tracey Lien

Analysts are looking to Apple for the key to stimulated smartphone sales growth (Shawn Thew / European Pressphoto Agency)
Apple isn’t exactly doing poorly. In the three months that ended in July, its revenue was $42.4 billion, of which $7.8 billion was profit. But analysts and investors will be watching today’s product unveiling with added scrutiny because 2016 was the first year since 2002 in which Apple’s sales slumped. And if there’s one thing the tech industry is scared of, it’s slowed growth. The company’s stock took a 5.4% hit in January after it first reported iPhone sales stagnating.

The iPhone is Apple's marquee product and its biggest seller, but customers are choosing to hold onto their phones longer — slowing sales.

“Consumers used to upgrade their smartphones every 2.5 years, but now we’re seeing an elongated upgrade cycle,” said Daniel Ives, senior vice president of corporate development at mobile tech firm Synchronous Technologies. 

“The big question for the industry is whether this upgrade cycle will offer enough features and functionality to get consumers to go to the next version of the iPhone."

Sept. 7, 2016
9:06 a.m. Sept. 7, 2016, 9:06 a.m. San Francisco

What to expect: iPhones, Apple Watches and more

Tracey Lien

Apple sent out invitations to a "special event" on Sept. 7 in San Francisco, where it is expected to unveil a new iPhone model. In the company's usual enigmatic style, it provided little more that the date, time and place to the invitation-only gathering (Gabrielle Lurie / AFP/Getty)
Ahead of Apple’s news conference, we spoke with analysts and industry insiders to get their predictions on what the tech giant will announce today. 

  • iPhone 7: Pundits expect the newest iPhone to look a lot like the iPhone 6 and 6S and be available in a 4.7-inch version and a 5.5-nch version.
  • New iPhone 7 colors: Rose gold, gold and silver are now staples, but there’s also talk of a “dark black” and “piano black."
  • Farewell, audio jack: Perhaps the most controversial rumor is that Apple is doing away with the 3.5-millimeter audio jack in favor of wireless earphones. We’d be surprised if Beats, the headphone company Apple acquired for $3 billion, doesn’t make an appearance
  • Hello, dual lenses: Apple all but decimated the point-and-shoot camera market with the iPhone 5. Analysts expect the company to now go after the high-end camera market with dual-lens cameras on the iPhone 7.
  • Apple Watch 2: Remember the Apple Watch? Yeah, another one of those.
  • OS update: Analysts are also betting that Apple will announce launch dates for its new operating systems for its phones, Apple Watch and Apple TV.
  • One more thing: Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was famous for having a surprise or two up his sleeve. Although CEO Tim Cook has shown a preference for figurative vests, we’re not going to rule out an unexpected announcement.
