Bitcoin speculators dominate cryptocurrency use now, but criminals haven't backed away

Infante’s findings contradict the popular perception that bitcoin is mostly being used by criminals such as the notorious Dread Pirate Roberts, but also show that the underground market is one of the biggest groups of people using bitcoin for its actual features rather than its price gyrations. Transactions are pseudonymous, so not easily traceable, while a decentralized ledger eliminates the need for banks and governments and means there’s no company that can be subpoenaed in an investigation.