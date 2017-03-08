Disney shareholders reject 2 proposals opposed by board

Walt Disney Co. shareholders on Wednesday rejected two proposals that had also been opposed by the company's board of directors.

Investors voted against a proposal that would have required Disney to produce an annual report on its lobbying efforts. The board opposed the measure, noting that the company already discloses information about its lobbying activities with the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate and other entities as required by law.

In the second measure, shareholders rejected a proposal to expand Disney’s proxy access bylaw in order to increase the number of allowed shareholder nominee directors, remove limits on the number of shareholders that can form a nominating group and remove the limitation on the re-nomination of shareholder nominees.

Disney’s board argued that the company’s current proxy access bylaw, adopted and revised last year, adheres to the “best practices” of other U.S. companies with proxy access rights.

Shareholders also elected 11 members of the board and ratified the appointment of Pricewaterhouse Coopers as the company's independent accountants for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.

Final voting tallies from this year’s annual meeting are subject to certification by Disney’s inspector of elections, and will be included in a report to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission within a week, Disney said.