Here's what to expect at Walt Disney Co.'s annual shareholder meeting today in Denver: Investors will be asked to elect board members and consider two shareholder proposals, including whether the company should increase disclosure of its lobbying efforts. Disney may also offer peeks at its upcoming movies and theme park attractions.
Disney shareholders meeting starts with a sizzle
|Daniel Miller
The sizzle reel opening the Disney shareholders meeting included new film footage: clips of the upcoming "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" and "Thor: Ragnarok," and a longer look at "Beauty and the Beast."
Chief Executive Bob Iger then took the stage and announced that almost 8 million people have visited Shanghai Disneyland, which opened in June. He said Disney expects 10 million-plus visitors by the park's one-year anniversary.