Here's what to expect at Walt Disney Co.'s annual shareholder meeting today in Denver: Investors will be asked to elect board members and consider two shareholder proposals, including whether the company should increase disclosure of its lobbying efforts. Disney may also offer peeks at its upcoming movies and theme park attractions.
4 things to watch as Disney shareholders gather in Denver for annual meeting
Shareholder meetings at Walt Disney Co. tend to be pretty scripted affairs. But if past meetings are any indication, Disney CEO Bob Iger could field some interesting -- and pointed -- questions from shareholders. At the company's annual meeting in Denver, Iger could be asked about his own future at the company or even his role on President Trump's business policy forum.
Investors lobby for Disney CEO Bob Iger to stay at the helm longer
It has been nearly a year since Disney launched a search for a successor to CEO Robert Iger. Will Iger remain on the job when his contract expires in June 2018? Many insiders think the board will extend his contract, and Iger himself has been open to the idea. The question of Iger's future — and Disney's CEO succession plans — are sure to be on investors' minds when they gather in Denver for the company's annual meeting.