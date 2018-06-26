Fox says regulatory risk could delay or derail any Comcast bid

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger presented his new offer to Rupert Murdoch at a meeting in London on June 19. The next day, the Fox board discussed Disney’s new offer as well as Comcast’s bid. Fox’s management team presented the key terms of each of the deals before the board voted in favor of the deal. Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, who will lead the remaining Fox businesses after the asset sale, and Viet Dinh, who may get an executive role at the new Fox, recused themselves from voting.