Tesla stock drops after report that the carmaker asked suppliers for refunds

Tesla Inc. stock dropped Monday morning after a report that the electric carmaker has asked some suppliers to pay back part of what Tesla had previously spent.
The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Tesla asked a supplier to return a slice of the payments the automaker had made since 2016. In a memo sent to that supplier last week by a Tesla global supply manager, the Journal reported, Tesla said that the move was essential to its continued operation and that all suppliers were being asked to help the company become profitable.
Tesla stock was down 5.3% at $296.97 shortly after 7 a.m. PDT.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Times, but it confirmed to the Journal on Sunday that it was asking suppliers for price reductions for projects, some of which date back to 2016 and some that hadn’t yet been completed. The company declined to comment to the Journal specifically about the memo.
Tesla has been focusing on its cash flow recently as it struggles to mass-produce its Model 3 sedan.
Earlier this month, Tesla said it had finally reached its production goal of churning out 5,000 Model 3 cars in a week, though its production for the quarter fell short of many analysts’ expectations. In June, Tesla said it was laying off about 9% of its workforce — about 3,600 employees — in an attempt to become profitable.
Beyond the company’s financial issues, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has recently raised eyebrows by tangling with a number of people on Twitter, including a diver who was involved in the rescue of 12 Thai soccer players and their coach. The diver had criticized a mini-submarine developed for the effort by engineers from SpaceX, another company Musk helms.