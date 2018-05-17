Kushners near deal with Qatar-backed firm to save investment in troubled Manhattan high-rise

Kushner Cos. had earlier talked with a member of Qatar's royal family about investing in the building at 666 5th Ave. The family company has been trying for years to find a partner to save its investment in the 41-story building it bought for $1.8 billion in 2006, near the top of the real-estate boom. Recently Kushner Cos. has been losing millions of dollars a year on the building due to low occupancy and high mortgage interest payments.