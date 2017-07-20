Elon Musk says he's received verbal approval to build a hyperloop on the East Coast

Elon Musk said Thursday he has received “verbal government approval” — but not a formal go-ahead — for his newest, tunnel-digging venture to build an underground, high-speed transportation system connecting New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Less than two hours after his first tweets announcing the verbal approval, the billionaire entrepreneur qualified his statements, tweeting: “Still a lot of work needed to receive formal approval, but am optimistic that will occur rapidly.”

At least one city official seemed to be unaware of these plans. Eric Phillips, press secretary for New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio, quoted Musk’s tweet, adding: “This is news to City Hall.” When he was asked on Twitter what verbal approval would mean, he responded, “No clue.”

Musk, who also serves as chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla Inc., tweeted that the transportation system, known as the Hyperloop, would connect each city center with “up to a dozen or more entry/exit elevators in each city.” He added that travelers on the Hyperloop could get from New York to Washington, D.C. in 29 minutes.

Musk first publicly mused about the Hyperloop — low-friction tubes through which passengers would speed in pods — in 2012, then released a blog post a year later that gave more details on the design. At the time, he said the transportation system would move passengers from Los Angeles to San Francisco in 30 minutes at speeds of up to 760 mph.

But, so far, Musk has let other entrepreneurs run with the idea. Two Los Angeles start-ups focused on hyperloop technology have emerged, and Hawthorne-based SpaceX hosted a student hyperloop pod competition last year.

In December, Musk said he would build a tunnel-boring machine because traffic was “driving me nuts.” He called the project the Boring Co. and has since periodically tweeted updates about a tunnel-digging machine he called “Godot” and the tunnel it has been digging near the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne.

The Boring Co. did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

samantha.masunaga@latimes.com

Twitter: @smasunaga