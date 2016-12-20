Six retailers agree to stop using on-call shift scheduling

Six retailers have agreed to stop using on-call shift scheduling following an inquiry by a coalition of nine attorneys general, including California’s.

New York Atty. Gen. Eric Schneiderman said an estimated 50,000 workers nationwide will benefit from the agreement.

On-call shift scheduling requires employees to call work before a scheduled shift to find out if they have to work that day.

“On-call shifts are not a business necessity and should be a thing of the past,” Schneiderman said in a statement. “People should not have to keep the day open, arrange for child care and give up other opportunities without being compensated for their time.”

The six companies are Aeropostale Inc., Carter’s Inc., David’s Tea, Walt Disney Co., Pacific Sunwear of California Inc. and Zumiez Inc.

A Disney spokeswoman said the retailer started phasing out on-call scheduling in July 2015.

Four of the firms — Carter’s, Disney, David’s Tea and Zumiez — said they also would give employees their work schedule at least one week in advance.

The six companies are among 15 retailers who received a joint letter in April from the attorneys general.

The other nine companies — American Eagle, Payless, Coach, Forever 21, Vans, Justice Just for Girls, BCBG Max Azria, Tilly’s Inc. and Uniqlo — say they don’t use on-call scheduling or recently ended the practice.

In California, companies must compensate workers with up to four hours of wages if they are required to come in but are not given work, or if they are promised a long shift and then given only a fraction of it.

Times staff writer Samantha Masunaga contributed to this report.

UPDATES:

1:20 p.m.: This article was updated with a comment from a Disney spokeswoman.

This article was originally published at 8:10 a.m.