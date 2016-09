The Israeli commercial communications satellite that was set to launch Saturday at midnight aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket was lost in Thursday morning's explosion.

The Amos-6 satellite was intended to provide services, including broadband Internet and video distribution to the Middle East, parts of Europe and sub-Saharan Africa. According to the Orlando Sentinel, it was the next step toward Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's effort to provide Internet service to poorly connected areas.

Satellite operator Space-Communication Ltd., based in Israel, operates the Amos satellite fleet.