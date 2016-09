SpaceX's Falcon rocket booster lands on a platform in the Atlantic Ocean after launching a satellite into orbit May 27.

SpaceX designed the Falcon 9 rocket booster to be reusable and announced this week that it had signed its first customer to launch a satellite with a reused booster, but Thursday's explosion involved a Falcon 9 that had never been used before.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell has estimated that reusing rockets could eventually cut launch costs 30%, but the Hawthorne company must prove that it can safely and reliably reuse rockets to fulfill its core mission to increase the frequency and lower the cost of launches.

In June 2015, a SpaceX rocket carrying cargo to the International Space Station disintegrated over the Florida coast two minutes after liftoff. It too was a new rocket.